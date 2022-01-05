Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: All the metrics

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, like its predecessors, amazes (no pun intended) with its performance and battery life.

I mention the battery life as something important because it happens to be plain irritating to keep charging watches every day for hours. Even top smartwatches like the ones from Apple, Samsung and Fossil have to be charged every day or at least once in two days. Amazfit is clearly ahead in this area — it runs for at least a week on a single charge, even with the always-on display, sleep tracking and at least three or four checks of SpO2 and heart rates. For those who have tried other smartwatches, it is a huge relief that the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro watch need not be charged every day or every other day.

The AMOLED HD display is one of the finest and also does well under sunlight.

The metallic bezel on the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro watch, along with the brown leather strap, makes it stand out and gives it a premium look. It also looks like a normal watch from a distance. It has two buttons — the top one brings up the menu and the bottom one opens up a massive list of workouts, sorted based on workout type. Scroll to the end, and the last option reads “More workouts”! — users won’t be caught without a tracker for their particular workout. The list is comprehensive and pretty much covers everything one can think of — from running and swimming to winter workouts and e-sports. Many have automatic detection capability, which means you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn on the required workout.

Unlike some smartwatches, Amazfit is mainly a health tracker and does not run on Google’s WearOS but on the proprietary Zepp OS, which itself is quite good, given that it does not have Google system or Apple ecosystem to fall back on. Zepp OS is smooth and has no noticeable lag.

Both buttons are configurable through the Zepp app, though the apps and watch faces available are limited compared to Android Wear or Apple Watch. The Amazfit is not a smartwatch but this is still one area where it can improve. The watch has Alexa built in and can answer a wide range of questions, but still cannot do things like broadcasting to other devices.

The sensors underneath the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro watch helps you track, among other things, heart rate, stress and SpO2 levels. There is an option to continuously monitor the parameters, but it drains the battery more quickly.

The charging sensors at the back pair well with the magnetic charger. You have to ensure it is locked on when moving the charger around as it gets disconnected from the watch quite easily. Thankfully, you don’t have to charge it often because of its great battery.

The Personal Activity Intelligence or PAI, also available in older models, acts as a motivator as you accumulate points for your activities.

If you are a workout or health freak, the GTR 3 Pro could be watch for you. With its great battery life, nice companion app, good display, lag-free performance, premium look and seemingly unending list of workouts in the watch, the GTR 3 Pro, priced at ₹18,999, gives great value for money. What it lacks is a nice range of watch-faces and more apps. It is more of a health tracker than a smartwatch.