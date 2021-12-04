Apple HomePod Mini Review: Pop a colour or two

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Who doesn’t love a pop of colour? If one could afford it, a collection of the Apple’s HomePod Mini speakers could make a very nice set because to add to the white and black versions launched a year ago, there’s now also blue, orange, and yellow. The boxes and various other elements match each colour as well.
Of course, each one costs Rs 9,900, so one has to consider before making up a collection, but if you like the idea of scattering them around a room or many rooms, a whole set would be very nice specially as they do sound better together.
Children will probably find the brighter colours nice and attractive and frankly, so will a whole lot of adults. When you take a HomePod Mini out of its box, you’ll be surprised at its tiny size even if you’re expecting it to be small. Next to the bigger HomePod, it’s all the smaller with its 3.9-inch diameter. It’s about the size of Amazon’s Echo Dot, if you’re familiar with that range. But it certainly sounds much better. It has surprising bass and volume and makes for very pleasant music, depending on what your demands are of course. It doesn’t match up the more finessed and louder more powerful original and bigger HomePod, which Apple isn’t selling now, but two Mini’s stereo paired sound quite good. Remember, the sound is 360 degrees from its little round contours.
If you’re quite entrenched in the Apple ecosystem, Apple speakers could make sense because of course Siri lives in these speakers too. Siri lags behind Google and Alexa on many fronts but still does do a lot including controlling compatible smart home appliances, so that could be useful for those who use them. You can AirPlay music from some sources to the speakers and if you're playing music on your iPhone, you can just tap it to the HomePod Mini to make the music play there and use Apple’s Handoff for calls. If your demands don’t extend beyond simple background music or uninvolved listening, these speakers would work for you. Obviously if music is very central to your life, you would certainly look for more complex finessed audio equipment.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...