First impressions of the Z Fold3

This time around it’s the smaller of Samsung’s two foldables that seems to have grabbed everyone’s attention. It feels better built and is so nice to hold. But take three of the larger foldable, the Z Fold3, isn’t far behind in how much it interests those who love new tech. I’ve lived with it for just over a week but it’s a familiar gadget for me since I succumbed and bought the Z Fold2 this time last year.

Holding the new Fold in my hands felt like welcoming back an old friend, only one that had neatened up and lost some weight in the bargain. The phone has a very clean feel because we have the matte finish smooth black version to check out. My own Fold is in the lovely Mystic Bronze that makes it look so luxurious — which it is. I was definitely disappointed at not having interesting colours to see on the new phone. But it is what it is. There are a few other colours that are sure to be trickled in gradually.

Better build

The Fold3 instantly felt a bit lighter, although if you just hold one in each hand, it’s difficult to tell. The cover screen looks much the same except the specs are slightly different and swiping around immediately shows you the 120Hz refresh rate in action. The inner screen gives the impression of being more spacious because the little camera circle is now only faintly visible when the display is turned off or black, and then too only at a deliberate angle and if you look for it. The build feels much stronger and firmer. Anyone who’s now thinking of investing in this fascinating device doesn’t have to worry much over fragility as there is a whole base of early adopters who will assure you that it isn’t as delicate as it looks. I will say however that you have to find your equation with how to close up or fold the phone, making sure you hold it from the button edge without digging your nails into the display. The tendency is to to put both thumbs in the centre and fold and that’s probably not good for it.

It’s clear Samsung is getting confident about the Fold because they’ve gone ahead and given it IPX8 water resistance. I find that particularly welcome because there were many times when I found the Fold 2’s screen protector a bit smudged, making me want to give it a light brushing of water drops. I did do that without damage, but had to be very careful. Now one can at least wipe it off with a wet tissue without worrying, and not panic at a nearby spill.

Pen-ready

The other big addition is that the Fold3 supports Samsung’s famous S-Pen, though not quite the one that works with the other Samsung devices. I have an S-Pen that came along with an older tablet but didn’t dare bring that near the Fold3 as that has a special S-Pen Fold Edition with a point that retracts and is gentle on the display which, after all, is not made of the same material as regular phones are. Sadly there is no S-Pen with our review units and we’re hoping one will be handed over to see what it’s like to add writing to this unique device. We also don’t have an idea of what the additional cost of this accessory will be. That and the case one may opt to buy would add another little chunk to the expensive Fold3.

Look for the full review online to go beyond first impressions and see what makes the Z Fold3 worth it — or not. Its starting price is ₹1,42,999.