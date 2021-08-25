Fresh Air Mask: breathe easy in polluted air

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Masks are getting rather complex as the pandemic marches on. Philips has brought out its Fresh Air and strictly speaking, it’s meant to make it easier for you breathe when pollution is high – which will be very soon as winter descends. The Fresh Air Mask is designed to counter the suffocated feeling one has with most of the other masks we’ve been using. The company has put in a fan on the mask to, in effect, purify and de-humidify the air on the inside.
This takes away the resistance to breaths and the discomfort. The fan, which is rechargeable, can be removed and fitted on easily, as can the N95 filter provided. The fan has varying speeds and can suck the air out. The mask is washable and dries easily. In fact, one may want to wash a new mask as it comes with a bit of a chemical odour. Be mindful as this mask isn’t allowed on some flights and even in some hospitals because it throws the air from inside out and others around you need to be protected too.
However, Philips says the air is now thrown out horizontally keeping exactly this in mind. Also, it’s rather expensive at ₹6,990 but if you’re particularly sensitive to pollution, specially in asthma season, you might like to consider it.
