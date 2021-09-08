Galaxy A52s 5G review: A quintessential Samsung phone

The new A52s 5G is a straightforward Samsung phone with a lot of what’s great about a Samsung phone - and a few scale-downs to make it a mid-ranger instead of one of the most expensive flagships. It is very like its predecessors. They’re even difficult to tell apart.

The A52s colour variant that arrived for review is a nice clean white, and I must say it looks like a refreshing change from all the glitzy colourways one sees these days. I would call it Ghost White, but Samsung calls it Awesome. Actually, they call everything to do with this phone Awesome and drum the word into all their communication. I don’t know about awesome, which has ceased to mean anything by dint of sheer repetition, but it is satisfying in its clean feel. It’s just that you may have to keep it that way, especially as there’s no case in the box. The phone also comes in a minty blue, a pastel lilac and black and white.

Plastic fantastic: The plastic and the fact that it’s not glossy makes the phone non-slippery, but you do have to watch out about holding it with unclean hands. I have an awful vision of haldi-stained hands gripping the device and tainting that back forever more.

The plastic is very nice to the feel and to hold because it makes the phone light. It’s in a flat design and generally ok all over. Flip it over, and you see the awesome display, super vivid and as Samsung-like as ever. There’s the little camera dot we’ve all got used to. Around the edges, please find the good old headphone jack and speakers top and bottom. All is good so far.

Processor power: What makes this device an upgrade is the the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, often pitted against the Dimensity 1200 and among the top few at the moment. Add to that the fact that its 6.5-inch display is a 120Hz refresh, and it feels quite smooth to work with. There’s either 6GB or 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and a hybrid SIM slot so you can add memory. The nice thing is that the software Samsung has used is the same as on its premium phones, so the experience you get on top of Android 11 is pretty good and also very ‘at home’ if you’re already a Samsung fan. Sometimes this can be the one reason to buy a Samsung phone, even if you find it doesn’t have other things you might want. But one thing you won’t miss is 5G, if you plan to keep the phone around that long because the chip upgrade allows it to offer twelve 5G bands.

The camera set on the A52s 5G includes a 64MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth. The front lens is a 32MP. Now, this setup is perfectly usable in good light and even has the camera software to do some playing around. Photos do better than videos despite stabilisation. It’s fine for someone who isn’t looking for the absolute best in phone photography which would mean spending more.

There’s no doubt that Samsung’s series of phones can be very confusing. Probably by intention. Well, now we have a new A52s 5G, and it’s the successor to the popular A52 and A52 5G. The previous phones seem to go on and off the market and come back with changed prices so it’s difficult to keep track. It is a good phone if you’re looking in this price range, but it is a little more expensive than it should be and too close in price to other phones from Samsung that you would need to consider. The A52s 5G phones cost ₹35,999 and ₹37,499.