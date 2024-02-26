At the Mobile World Congress 2024, Barcelona, Google announced a host of communication-focused features that will soon roll out for Android users.

First, starting this week in beta, users can access Gemini AI, right in Google Messages on an Android phone. Google’s proprietary AI helps draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, and more, without having to exit the Messages app. This feature is available in selected markets, and only in English.

Secondly, Android Auto can soon automatically summarise long texts or busy group chats while users focus on driving. It will also suggest relevant replies and actions, so you can simply tap once to send a message, share your ETA, or start a call.

The third feature is designed with the blind and low-vision communities in mind. Users can now listen to auto-generated AI descriptions of photos, online images, and pictures included in messages. This feature is called Lookout on Android.

Enhanced screen reader support for Lens in Maps now enables users to explore and identify places like ATMs, restaurants and transit stations. You can now point your phone’s camera at your surroundings and TalkBack will read the place’s information out loud — like its business hours, rating or directions on how to get there.

In Google Docs, users can now add handwritten annotations from their Android phone or tablet. With choices of different pen colours and highlighters, reviewing documents and providing feedback will get easier and quicker.

If you have a Wear OS-based smartwatch, here’s some good news. With Google Wallet passes now available on Wear OS watches, you can access boarding passes, event tickets, gym memberships, loyalty cards, and more from your wrist.

You can also get public transit directions on Google Maps for Wear OS. You can leave your phone securely in the purse and glance at your wrist to make sure you catch your bus, train or ferry. You can look up departure times right from your smartwatch, and get compass-guided navigation directions to your destination.