Jabra Elite 45h: Headphones with an incredible battery life

A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some solitude, a good pair of headphones can be just the thing. Jabra, known for quality headsets for the workplace, is now making great headphones for leisure listening as well.

While the Elite 45h doesn’t have a boom microphone and special Microsoft Teams button, like the Evolve2 65 headset we recently reviewed, it does have a very similar sound signature. Large 40mm drivers provide great sound, be it the highs of voice or the lows of bass. It’s a great all-round and well-balanced sound for music and calls. Sound can be personalised using the Jabra MySound app. In fact, it even runs a test for your ears and adjusts the equaliser accordingly giving you your preferred sound profile.

The headphones are built of quality material and most certainly give that premium look and feel. They are available in subtle colours and the review unit we got was the Titanium black with grey support adjustable headbands.

The Elite 45h is an on-ear headset which is very comfortable to wear. Of course, headsets are a very personal choice and if you like on-ear cans then these are excellent. A PU leather finish along with soft memory foam ear cushions allow you to keep these on for long hours without too much fatigue and they are light enough at 160 gms to just sit on your neck when not being used.

While the headphones don’t have active noise-cancelling they do provide a good seal and passive noise cancellation. The two-way microphone does a good job of echo-cancellation as well making it a good choice for those boring meetings and long calls.

One of the outstanding features of this headset is the battery life. I managed to use these for more than two weeks on a single charge. The claimed battery life is about 50 hours. The headphones also support a quick charge so just 15 minutes of charge will get you another 10 hours of usage.

The good thing is they come with USB-C rather than micro-USB which a lot of headphones still seem to sport.

In terms of Bluetooth connectivity, they support several of the standards though they are not HD certified and are Bluetooth 5.0. The range is about 10 meters so don’t stray too far away from your connected device. It can be paired with up to eight devices and two of them simultaneously. Seamless switching between the paired devices. I was able to use them with an iPad, phone and MacBook and not have to struggle with pairing and unpairing as it often happens with Bluetooth devices.

In all, an affordable wireless headset with good features and performance.

Price: ₹9,999, available for ₹8,999

Pros: Good adjustable sound, very comfortable, long battery life, app support, assistants support

Cons: Lacks HD codec support, sound bleeds and others may hear it