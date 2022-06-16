Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential now comes with Alexa 

The little smart-speaker alarm clock from Lenovo that housed the Google Assistant now comes with an Amazon Alexa version. The Smart Clock Essential device is part of Lenovo’s Smart Home solutions. Because the two virtual assistants are different in what they focus on, the smart clocks too offer different capabilities.

“Customers in India are interacting with Alexa millions of times each week for their entertainment, information, and productivity requirements. The voice service has become a habit for many”, said Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa Skills, Voice Service and Mobile, Amazon India. “The versatile design of Smart Clock Essential makes it a good companion for your work desk where you can stay on top of your to-do list and reminders with the help of Alexa, as well as your bedside as you unwind by listening to relaxing music on Alexa. The possibilities are endless, and we can’t wait for customers to experience it.”

As ever, the Smart Clock Essential is based on hands-free voice control for many functions and makes for a great bedside or desk companion. Available in ‘clay red’ and ‘misty blue,’ the device is built with a soft-touch fabric exterior to blend into different spaces in the home. Users can stay informed all the time, with a 4” LED display for weather, humidity, and the temperature outside. They can access Alexa’s skills and set timers, alarms, reminders and add items to their Amazon shopping cart with simple voice commands.

The clock doubles up as a smart speaker for users to stream songs from Amazon Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and other services and also listen to audiobooks and podcasts thanks to its 3W front-firing speaker. One can add the Smart Clock to a speaker group to play media across multiple devices and rooms.

They can also make hands-free Alexa-to-Alexa calls to contacts who have similar devices with Alexa Built-in. Smart Clock Essential now enables users to control all compatible smart home appliances that come with a ‘Works with Alexa’ badge with just their voice. From lights, plugs, ACs, locks to TVs and fans, control all your electronic devices by giving voice commands.

Users can also set up a one-to-all intercom system in their house by adding multiple Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. Once connected to the same WiFi network, all it will take is a press of a button to broadcast messages to other Smart Clocks making it an ideal feature to check on the kids or giving a “DND” notice to the family members in the event of an online meeting/class. The Smart Clock costs ₹4,999.