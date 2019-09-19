New M Series phones from Samsung

Technophile

| Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 mAh battery with a claimed 29 hours of video playback, 49 hours of voice calls, and over 131 hours of music playback. It gets a Type C 15W fast charger.

The phone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display and Widevine L1 certification that enables consumers to watch high definition content across streaming platforms. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and 5 MP third lens. The phone starts at ₹13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory variant.

The M10s comes with Super AMOLED display, a new Exynos processor, 4,000 mAh battery with an in-box 15W fast charger and a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone will retail at a price of ₹8,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM variant. Samsung has also launched a new variant of its previous M30 model, which comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM.

