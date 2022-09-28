HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, launched the second Nokia tablet in India - the Nokia T10. Engineered to be more durable, the T10 comes with Android 12 right out of the box.

Tech Specs

Nokia T10 features a bright 8” HD display and stereo speakers with OZO playback, making for clear sound and a detailed picture no matter where you use it. Whether that’s taking video calls from home or streaming your favourite TV shows together on the move, Nokia T10 is a great portable companion.

It also comes with a second screen feature to make Nokia T10 mirror its display to your PC or a laptop, providing a convenient way to maximise productivity.

“We entered the tablet category last October with the Nokia T20 and have been excited and encouraged by the positive feedback…Nokia T10 is the ultimate family-friendly tablet given its affordable price-point, signature build quality and travel-friendly design,” says Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice-President -- India & MENA, HMD Global.

Nokia T10 comes with Google Entertainment Space – a one-stop home for content where subscription services are consolidated. There is no more hopping between apps to find something to stream, read or play with Nokia T10, so you can do more of what you love.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia T10 (WiFi) is available exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com for Rs 11,799 for the 3 GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant Wi-Fi and Rs. 12,799 for 4 GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant.

