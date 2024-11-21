The starrer on this smartphone is a fairly unique four 50 MP camera set up, that includes two periscope telephoto lenses. That’s pretty unheard of. There’s the usual HyperTone Image Engine, OPPO’s computational photography chops, that improves photo and video quality post-capture. The OPPO Find X8 Pro is one of those smartphones that you’d love to take along on a holiday or use daily if you love capturing life’s simpler moments. In daylight, the smartphone delivers some stunning well-saturated stills.

Read the full review here

1 / 0