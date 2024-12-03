realme GT 7 Pro Review

Realme has been in a race with other brands to unveil the most feature-rich phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and has achieved it in its latest flagship model, the realme GT 7 Pro. Recently, I reviewed this device, and here are my first impressions.

Design

Measuring 162.45mm x 76.89mm x 8.55mm, the phone easily fits into a pocket without much hassle. Weighing 222.8g, it has a satisfying heft without feeling too heavy for single-hand use.

The Mars Orange variant features a bright orange back with slender etched motifs and a black panel housing the triple camera setup. The slanted edges around the camera module add stability when placed on a flat surface.

Display

The realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO 120Hz display with a peak brightness of 6000 nits. While bright enough for indoor and outdoor use, it has rich colour output. Netflix programs look great on the bright display. The screen delivers excellent refresh rates and good contrast, enhancing both dark and light scenes in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein .

Sound

The sound quality on the dual speakers was fairly average. Listening to ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT on Spotify on loop on the speakers was a mediocre experience. It was able to hit a decent balance between the vocals and instruments in most audios and videos, but at times the vocals seemed drowned out by instruments in the song. The voice and VOIP call quality via the phone was clear too.

Camera

The cameras offer decent performance, particularly in daylight. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The triple camera featuring a 50MP Periscope Portrait CameraSony IMX882 sensor, 50MP Sony IMX906 OIS Camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The cameras offer decent performance, particularly in daylight. It retains details well but sometimes oversaturated images. Image processing algorithms can flatten shadows, creating contrast-heavy photos with occasional boosted saturation for macros. Portrait images shot on the rear camera were detailed with good edge detection. The selfie camera delivers accurate skin tones and sharp edges. While good overall, the camera system doesn’t match the quality and tonal difference of its competitors like the Vivo X100 Pro and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra which shine on this front.

Performance

The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor powers the GT 7 Pro and the phone felt sprightly moving between apps, browsing webpages, clicking pictures, or responding to MS Teams messages. It also achieved some impressive performance benchmarks. It scored approximately 2,844,403 points on AnTuTu. Gaming performance is stellar, with titles like BGMI consistently exceeding 90 FPS. The phone also manages heat efficiently, thanks to its improved cooling system.

The realme GT 7 pro’s GT Mode 2.0 enhances gaming with improved CPU performance, touch sampling rate, and display resolution. AI-powered features save power and improve gameplay. Enabling this mode provided more stable gameplay and faster boost-clock frequency. However, the AI features found in the realme photos app was rudimentary, with AI eraser, smart lasso, and remove people having less-than-ideal implementations with artifacts, warped perspectives and more.

The unit I received featured 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The realme GT 7 Pro runs on Android 15 on realme UI 6.0 and has a promised cycle of 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates on the device. Though the phone has a lot of bloatware apps in the form of realme apps equivalent to google apps, they are non-intrusive and can be easily uninstalled.

Battery

The device’s battery performance varies by region, with the global version featuring a 6,500mAh battery and the Indian version a slightly smaller 5,800mAh battery owing to certain regulations, according to the brand. The Indian version provides 6.5 to 7 hours of screen time across tasks such as phone calls, watching videos, and some video meetings. The 120W fast charger refuels the battery from 0-100 in under 30 minutes.

Verdict

The Realme GT 7 Pro is a well-rounded flagship offering. It excels with its impressive display, powerful performance, and effective cooling system. While the camera system is solid, it doesn’t outshine the Vivo X100 Pro and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The fast-charging feature and long battery life add to its appeal, making it a strong contender in its price bracket, and will be competing with the likes of the upcoming iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13.

realme GT 7 Pro Review

Price: Starts at ₹60,000 onwards

Pros: Great performance, high-quality display, and good battery life.

Cons: Average sound.