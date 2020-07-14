OnePlus to bring DocuBay to OnePlusTV

OnePlus on Tuesday announced its collaboration with IN10 Media Network’s streaming service DocuBay for OnePlus TV.

As part of this partnership, OnePlus TV users can get direct access to Docubay’s content.

DocuBay has over 300 documentary titles from more than 100 countries. It releases a new title on the platform every day, the company said.

The premium content library has content in various genres dubbed ‘Bays’ such as TravelBay, ScienceBay, PoliticsBay, SportsBay, CrimeBay, TechBay, and the recently launched MusicBay. Select titles such as Stonehenge, Sea of Galilee, The Rider and the Wolf are available in HD and 4K,” the company said.

The brand’s smart TVs are equipped with OxygenPlay, its content discovery platform for OnePlus TV. DocuBay is the latest content provider for Oxygen Play.

The brand had entered the smart TV segment with the launch of its OnePlus TV Q1 Series in the premium category last year. The two new smart TVs are the latest addition to its TV portfolio.

DocuBay will also be available to users of the OnePlus TV Q1 series through OxygenPlay.

The brand has also recently launched two new smart TV series — the OnePlus TV U Series and Y Series — in India.

The OnePlus TV U Series 55-inch is priced at ₹49,999, while the OnePlus TV Y Series 43-inch and 32-inch are priced at ₹22,999 and ₹12,999 respectively. The new OnePlus TVs will soon be available for purchase on Amazon.in as well as in OnePlus Experience Stores and Reliance Digital across metro cities in India.