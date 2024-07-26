In this package
- Economy
Centre clears urban flood management projects worth ₹2,514.36 cr of 5 states
- Economy
Telangana govt bets big on agriculture, irrigation in ₹2.91-lakh crore Budget
- New Articles
Bhatti renders Telangana Budget speech without hiccups
- New Articles
Confident of generating enough revenue to meet Budget proposals: Telangana Dy CM
- Economy
Telangana Budget: The curious case of two neighbouring districts
- Economy
Mounting debt gives little leeway to Telangana Deputy CM to focus on development
- National
Telangana cabinet approves State Budget for 2024-25
