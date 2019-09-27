World News Day

Message from the President of World Editors Forum

| Updated on September 27, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

The aim of World News Day is to celebrate the work of professional journalists and newsrooms, and the critical role they play in our societies. By stepping up to make the case for good journalism, we hope to garner public support for and trust in the media, as well as inspire our newsroom to rise to the challenge of delivering the news and serving their audiences.

Warren Fernandez

President, World Editors Forum & Editor-in-Chief, The Straits Times.

Published on September 27, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India: Why women in Beed district don’t have wombs