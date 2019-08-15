On August 17, 21 years ago, then US President Bill Clinton admitted in taped testimony of his physical relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. We’ll commemorate the event with a quiz on scandals.

Scandalous affairs

1 Which former Miss India hit British tabloid headlines in March 1989, when it was revealed that while working in the House of Commons, she was simultaneously dating The Sunday Times editor Andrew Neil, The Observer editor Donald Trelford, sports minister Colin Moynihan and billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi?

2 Which hugely popular songwriter and musician, famous for his song Great Balls of Fire, caused a huge scandal by marrying his 13-year-old cousin in 1957?

3 If Watergate was about the burglary in the Democratic Party headquarters that brought down President Richard Nixon, what was Envelopegate about?

4 Which film-maker fled to France hours before being arrested, for allegedly drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl, Samantha Gailey in 1977?

5 French professor and politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn had to resign from his post in one of the most important bodies in the world of finance for assaulting a hotel staff in 2011. Which organisation did he lead?

6 This British secretary of state for war had to resign at the height of the Cold War in 1963, when he was revealed to be having a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old model who was also reportedly dating a Soviet naval attaché. He later redeemed his reputation with his tireless efforts for Toynbee Hall charity and was awarded a CBE in 1975.

7 What led to the resignation of Karnataka BJP ministers Laxman Savadi, Krishna Palemar and CC Patil in February 2012?

8 Who won an Olympic medal for chariot racing in 67 AD even after being thrown from his chariot and not completing the race?

9 For being the centre of which specific scandal did Charles Lincoln Van Doren have to testify before the US Congress in 1959?

10 Born Julia Jean, this famous actor had a daughter with Stephen Crane. In 1958, this 14-year-old daughter Cheryl fatally stabbed her mother’s boyfriend, gangster Johnny Stompanato, when he was threatening them both. Name the actor.

Answers

1 Pamela Chaudry Singh, also known as Pamella Bordes, who later became a successful photographer

2 Jerry Lee Lewis. He went on to marry four more times and was also arrested outside Elvis Presley’s house in 1976 for allegedly intending to shoot him

3 When Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the Best Picture in the 2017 Oscar ceremony instead of Moonlight, thanks to a mistake by PricewaterhouseCoopers

4 Roman Polanski

5 International Monetary Fund (IMF)

6 John Profumo; the woman in question was Christine Keeler

7 They were allegedly watching pornographic material on a mobile phone in the Legislative Assembly. They later clarified that they were just critically examining evidence against foreign tourists at a rave party

8 Nero. The logic was that he would have won if he had completed the race. They removed his name from the winner’s’ lists the year after he died

9 The Quiz Show Scandal. He testified that he had been supplied correct answers by the producers of the show Twenty-One to help him win

10 Lana Turner

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj