Stock Market Highlights 24 June 2025: Markets trim gains on renewed geopolitical tensions in Middle East; Sensex ends 158.32 pts positive at 82,055.11, Nifty settles 72.45 pts up at 25,044.35

- 16:20 | June 24, 2025
- 16:16 | June 24, 2025
Currency market live updates: Rupee surges 75 paise to close at 86.03 against US dollar as global crude oil prices crash
Rupee surges 75 paise to close at 86.03 against US dollar as global crude oil prices crash
The rupee recovered from record low level and closed with a steep gain of 75 paise at 86.03 (provisional) against the US dollar as global crude oil prices went down following hopes of deescalation in Middle East tensions.
- 15:44 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: After soaring to 83,018.16, Sensex ended 158.32 pts or 0.19% positive at 82,055.11 and Nifty 50 settled 72.45 pts or 0.29% up at 25,044.35
- 15:41 | June 24, 2025
Currency market live updates: Rupee surges 81 paise to close at 85.97 (provisional) against the US dollar
- 15:33 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: Balu Forge has subscribed for 4,000 Equity Shares of Swan Balu Heavy Industries
Balu Forge has subscribed for 4,000 Equity Shares of Swan Balu Heavy Industries Private Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle Company (SPV), formed with Swan Energy Limited for the purpose of the business venture.
- 15:33 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: Vipul Ltd has entered into an agreement to disinvest its 50% stake in Choice Real Estate Developers Pvt Limited, an associate of the company
- 15:32 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company
- 15:25 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: CWD Limited has received an order approx worth ₹8 crore
- 15:25 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: Current Israel-Iran war and its impact on various sector of Indian economy’ by Mahendra Patil, Founder and Managing partner at MP Financial Advisory Services LLP
“The recent 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran has exposed India’s external vulnerabilities, particularly in energy security and trade logistics. While the U.S.-brokered ceasefire on June 23, 2025, has led to a short-term correction in oil prices and improved market sentiment, the structural risks remain unresolved. Rising freight costs, disrupted trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz, and volatility in crude oil markets pose immediate challenges to India’s inflation management and current account stability. Though there is a fragile ceasefire, any further geopolitical triggers could reignite tensions, placing pressure on exporters, MSMEs, and key sectors dependent on Middle East trade. It calls for a proactive policy response including energy import diversification, rupee-based trade settlements, and targeted support for vulnerable industries.
Crude Oil & Inflation
Crude prices surged above $90/bbl during the height of the conflict before correcting to ~$66–$69/bbl post-ceasefire. A further escalation could significantly increase India’s oil import bill and strain inflation management, already complicated by rising logistics costs.
Exporter Stress & Trade Disruptions
Indian exporters, particularly in agriculture, engineering goods, and chemicals, face higher freight and marine insurance costs. The Middle East accounts for a sizable share of India’s exports, and even temporary disruptions are affecting MSME margins and delivery timelines.
Remittances & Currency Outlook
Remittances from the Gulf, a critical foreign exchange inflow, may face medium-term risk if regional instability intensifies. The Indian rupee, already under pressure, could weaken further in such a scenario, offsetting some export benefits.
- 15:15 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: Sterling launches premium offbeat getaway at Sterling Vanvasa, near Lansdowne
- 15:15 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3.08 pm:
Jio Financial (+2.49%), Adani Ports (+2.47%), Grasim (+2.16%), Shriram Finance (+2.12%), Kotak Mahindra (+1.74%), Tata Steel (+1.57%)
Top losers:
ONGC (-3.08%), Power Grid (-1.40%), Trent (-1.27%), NTPC (-0.95%), IndusInd (-0.92%)
- 15:09 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: Mega RISA Seminar in Agra to Empower Investors in Uttar Pradesh
Under the aegis of SEBI, NSE and NSDL along with other Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), conducted an investor awareness initiative for providing credible knowledge on financial and securities market and fraud prevention. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) and the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) under the guidance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) successfully hosted a Mega Regional Investor Seminar for Awareness (Mega RISA) today at Soorsadan Hall, Agra, aimed at deepening financial literacy, enhancing investor awareness and protection, empowering investors with credible knowledge on financial and securities market and fraud prevention.
- 15:09 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: 2,692 stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on June 24, 2025, against 1,255 stocks that declined, and 164 remained unchanged
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on June 24, 2025, were 2,692 against 1,255 stocks that declined, and 164 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,111. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 108, and those that hit a 52-week low was 41. A total of 240 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 205 in the lower circuit.
- 15:03 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: HDFC Life in association with Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE), IIT Bombay launches ‘HDFC Life InsUReka’
A nationwide innovation challenge for startups
In a significant move to foster sustainable, industry-wide innovation, HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, in partnership with the Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE), IIT Bombay, has launched ‘HDFC Life InsUReka’ – an innovation challenge for startups. This strategic partnership marks a key milestone in India’s Insurtech journey, bringing together HDFC Life’s industry expertise with SINE’s technological prowess to offer a platform that aims to identify and support startups driving innovation in life insurance.
The initiative invites startups from across India to co-create transformative, tech-driven solutions that address real-world challenges in the life insurance industry. Through this challenge, HDFC Life and SINE seek to catalyse a new wave of innovation focused on enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency, advancing risk management, and driving digital transformation in the life insurance value chain.
- 15:01 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. has announced the launch of its Global Coil Factory in Kupwad MIDC, Sangli. Stock traded 2.06% positive on the BSE at ₹623.60
- 14:50 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market lie today: Maxiom Asset Management announces the launch of CORAL (Cyclical Opportunities with Responsive Algorithmic Learnings)
Maxiom Asset Management has announced the launch of CORAL (Cyclical Opportunities with Responsive Algorithmic Learnings), a cutting-edge PMS strategy that leverages machine learning to capitalise on sector and factor rotation opportunities in Indian equity markets. This is an ETF basket based strategy allowing investors to benefit from lower expense ratios and can enable better risk adjusted returns.
The CORAL strategy follows a four-step process: an analysis of quarterly financial data, such as PAT growth, margin trends, and capacity utilisation across sectors. Machine learning algorithms then identify high-potential sectors based on historical patterns and current metrics.
Allocations are dynamically rebalanced using confidence scores and probability models, and investments are executed via sector-specific ETFs.
The scrips chosen are from a basket of 12 ETFs collectively represent about 75% of India’s market capitalisation, ensuring diversified exposure and enhanced liquidity.
There is a factor based strategy also which picks from 18 ETFs that track strategies such as momentum, quality, volatility, alpha, equal weight market caps.
- 14:23 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: IAF to get at least 6 Tejas jets by March: HAL Chief Sunil - PTI
- 14:19 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited receives LOI from Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust
Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust for a total contract value of ₹ 621 Crore.
Stock surged 3.89% on the NSE to ₹327.55
- 14:18 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Sundaram Finance board approves an acquisition of upto 6,22,752 equity shares of ₹10/- each, representing 4.99%, shares trade up
Sundaram Finance Holdings board has approved an acquisition of upto 6,22,752 equity shares of ₹10/- each, representing 4.99% in the paid-up equity share capital of India Motor Parts & Accessories Limited (IMPAL).
Upon acquisition, Sundaram Finance Holdings’ stake in IMPAL will increase from 20.00% to 24.99%.
Stock traded at ₹478.90 on the NSE, up 1.89%.
- 14:13 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: ACME Solar completes 300 MW Rajasthan project, adds wind capacity
- 14:08 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: CSB Bank reappointed Pralay Mondal as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from September 15, 2025 up to September 14, 2028
- 14:08 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Ambuja Cement commissions 2.4 Million Ton Per Annum (MTPA) brownfield expansion, shares trade up
Ambuja Cement has commissioned 2.4 Million Ton Per Annum (MTPA) brownfield expansion of Cement Unit in Sankrail, West Bengal. With commissioning of this Cement Unit, Ambuja Cement’s capacity has increased to 102.95 MTPA.
Stock soared 3.47% on the NSE to ₹554.15.
- 14:07 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: USFDA has officially concluded its inspection at Concord Biotech, shares trade down
Concord Biotech informed that USFDA has officially concluded its inspection at API facility at Dholka with zero regulatory action required.
Stock traded at ₹1,778.90, down 2.35%.
- 14:02 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Paytm launches consolidated balance view for multiple UPI-linked bank accounts
- 13:59 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Vodafone Idea shares surge 6% on government relief speculation
- 13:53 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: KPIT Technologies shares fall 6% as company flags slower business conversions
- 13:33 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: L&T announces the listing of the country’s first environmental, social and governance bonds on the NSE
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had announced the listing of the country’s first environmental, social and governance bonds on the NSE, raising Rs 500 crore through debentures.
Stock rose 1.48% on the NSE to ₹3,636.60
- 13:32 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Omnitech Engg files IPO papers with SEBI, aims to raise Rs 850 crore - PTI
- 13:32 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Bondada Engineering secures LOA from TNGECL, stock trades up
Bondada Engineering Limited has secured LOA from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) for setting up of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
Stock locked in upper circuit on the BSE at ₹466.30, higher by 5%.
- 13:31 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Vodafone and Cyient have launched an AI-powered Global Network Configuration Management solution supported by data-driven, intelligent configuration analytics
- 13:12 | June 24, 2025
Top movers today June 24: Sensex, Nifty 50 up 1% on Israel-Iran ceasefire, Jio, Adani Ports lead gainers, defence stocks BEML, Midhani, GRSE tank
Top gainers and losers today: Shares of Jio Financial Services, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Shriram Finance and Tata Steel led the gainers of Nifty 50 in the mid-trading session. Meanwhile, ONGC, NTPC, Power Grid, IndusInd and BEL were the only laggards. All Adani stocks in green. Defence stocks tank except Cyient DLM and Solar Industries.
- 13:07 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Agnikul, CynLr, GalaxEye, ePlane Co among Indian start-ups in WEF’s 2025 tech pioneers
- 12:42 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: GNG Electronics receives SEBI approval for ₹450 crore IPO comprising fresh equity and offer for sale
GNG Electronics Limited, India’s largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT Devices overall, both globally and in India with significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE, in terms of value, as of March 31, 2024, has received SEBI approval for their IPO.
The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares of face value of ₹2 each aggregating up to ₹ 450 Crores and an offer for sale of up to 51,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each. The offer for sale comprises up to 35,000 equity shares by Sharad Khandelwal, up to 35,000 equity shares by Vidhi Sharad Khandelwal and up to 50,30,000 equity shares by Amiable Electronics Private Limited.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited) and JM Financial Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.
- 12:41 | June 24, 2025
Share market live today: Walmart ramps up India sourcing, eyes $10 billion annual target by 2027
- 12:29 | June 24, 2025
Share market live today: HCLTech and AMD announce strategic alliance to develop AI, digital, and cloud solutions; shares remain flat
HCLTech and AMD forge strategic alliance to develop future-ready solutions across AI, digital and cloud
HCLTech shares traded flat on the NSE at ₹1,718.40
- 12:26 | June 24, 2025
Share market live today: Bajaj Consumer Care appoints Naveen Pandey as Managing Director effective July 1, 2025; Aakash Gupta named Head-Finance
Bajaj Consumer Care board approved appointment of Naveen Pandey as Additional Director designated as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five consecutive years with effect from July 1, 2025.
Jaideep Nandi was appointed as the Managing Director of the Company for a term of five years with effect from July 1, 2020. Accordingly, his tenure as Managing Director will conclude on June 30, 2025.
The board also approved appointment of Aakash Gupta as Head-Finance
- 12:22 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Israel, Iran agree to ceasefire after 12 days of war, Trump declares end to hostilities
- 12:11 | June 24, 2025
Stock in focus: Vibhor Steel Tubes starts commercial production at Unit III in Odisha, stock rises 2.23%
Vibhor Steel Tubes has commenced commercial production at Unit III in Odisha located at Village Podbahal, Sardar Sundargarh Tahsil, Sundargarh district.
Stock rose 2.23% on the NSE to ₹151.51
- 12:11 | June 24, 2025
Sensex today: Advance-decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on June 24, 2025, were 2,880 against 880 stocks that declined, and 182 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,942. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 94, and those that hit a 52-week low was 38. A total of 204 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 165 in the lower circuit.
- 12:10 | June 24, 2025
Commodities live updates: Iran-Israel conflict may disrupt global oil supplies, increasing India’s import costs
The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict could disrupt global oil supplies and increase crude prices, increasing India’s import costs. Although India does not import oil directly from Iran, over 40% of India’s crude oil and a significant portion of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from West Asia pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption in this region by Iran could impact supplies from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, key oil exporters to India, said CareEdge Ratings
- 12:10 | June 24, 2025
Bullion technicals: Gold drops to $3350 as truce reduces safe-haven demand; silver holds at $35.50 support
Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, writes - A truce agreement between Israel and Iran reduced the metal’s appeal as a safe-haven, causing gold to drop to about $3350. President Donald Trump declared late Monday that both countries had reached an agreement on a full ceasefire, with Iran initiating the truce right away and Israel following 12 hours later.
· Trump’s remarks followed Iran’s symbolic reprisal against a US military base in Qatar, of which no injuries were recorded.
· In the meantime, investors are keeping a tight eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will appear before the US Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, for any clues about the direction of interest rates going forward.
Technical Triggers
· This week, gold prices are anticipated to fluctuate between $3320 (~Rs 97000) and $3420 (~Rs 100,000); a breakout or a breakdown will provide a 2-3% rise or fall.
· Silver prices have retraced from their high; the next support is $35.50 (~Rs 105,300). Prices should sustain this support for the bull trend to continue. If this support is broken, the next downside level is $34.50 (~Rs 104,000). On the upside, prices can rise to $36.75 (~Rs 107,500).
- 12:08 | June 24, 2025
IPO Updates: Globe Civil Projects IPO fully subscribed
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, Globe Civil Projects IPO & Kalpataru IPO Day 1 Live Updates: IPO details The ₹852.53 crore Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases opens today at ₹380 – Rs 400 price band. The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale up to 56,56,565 equity shares by Padam Kumar Agarwala, and up to 56,56,565 equity shares by Varun Agarwal. Kalpataru Limited, one of the prominent real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Maharashtra (MMR) and present across all its micro-markets in MMR, opens its initial public offering at a price band of ₹387-414. Globe Civil Projects IPO, to raise ₹119.00 crore, opens today for the public. Shares will be listed no the BSE and the NSE. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. Globe Civil Projects IPO price band is set at ₹67 to ₹71 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 211. Scroll down for more Scroll down for more
- 12:08 | June 24, 2025
Share market live today: Ambit Finvest partners with DCB Bank for co-lending to MSMEs in fourth alliance
Ambit Finvest Private Limited (“Ambit Finvest”), the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) of the Ambit Group, has announced entering into a co-lending partnership with DCB Bank Ltd. to provide loans to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME). This collaboration marks Ambit Finvest’s fourth co-lending alliance, following the successful partnerships with Union Bank of India, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and Central Bank of India.
- 12:07 | June 24, 2025
Stock in focus: Astec LifeSciences board approves ₹250 crore rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares, shares rise 7.91%
Astec LifeSciences board approved the issue of fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company of face value of ₹10 each for an amount not exceeding ₹250 Crore by way of a Rights Issue.
Shares climbed 7.91% on the NSE to ₹825
- 12:06 | June 24, 2025
Commodities market live today: Zinc: Bullish signal emerges. Go long
- 11:45 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: CRISIL upgrades Thomas Cook India Group’s ratings to CRISIL AA/Stable/CRISIL A1+, highest for a travel and tourism company in India
CRISIL upgrades Thomas Cook India Group s ratings to CRISIL AA/Stable/CRISIL A1+ Highest rating for a travel & tourism company in India
Thomas Cook stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹155.18
- 11:22 | June 24, 2025
Markets now: Sensex surged over 1000 pts
- 11:12 | June 24, 2025
Share market live today: Ugro Capital elevates Anuj Pandey as its Chief Executive Officer
- 11:07 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Promoters/promoter group of Pidilite have decided to donate 17 lakh shares to a charitable trust founded by the founder, stock trades up
Promoters/promoter group of Pidilite have decided to donate 17 lakh shares to a charitable trust founded by the founder. These shares will be sold from time to time for charitable activities.
Additionally, promoters/promoter group plan to sell 7 lac shares from a promoter group entity for other benevolent activities. After the above transfer and sale of shares, promoter/promoter group shareholding in Pidilite will marginally reduce from 69.50% to 69.03%.
Pidilite stock rose 1.81% on the NSE to ₹3,005.
- 11:02 | June 24, 2025
Nifty Bank Prediction Today – June 24, 2025: Bullish, but wait for dips to go long
- 10:55 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Eppeltone Engineers stock locked in upper circuit of ₹255.35, after listing on NSE Emerge at ₹243.20 against the IPO price of ₹128
- 10:52 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain) announced the appointment of Sanchit Garg as Executive Vice President & General Manager – Rev-AI & Car
- 10:51 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Enviro Infra Engineers stock zoomed 13% on the NSE to ₹238.79 on securing new projects awards worth ₹ 306.30 Crores in domestic market
- 10:50 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Gland Pharma receives Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA, stock trades up
Gland Pharma has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA indicating closure of the inspection at the Company’s Facility at JNPC, Visakhapatnam.
Stock rose 1.74% on the NSE to ₹1,774.80
- 10:49 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Ramco Systems implements its Payce platform at Air Niugini Limited, stock trades up
Ramco Systems announced that it has implemented its Payce platform at Air Niugini Limited, the national airline of Papua New Guinea.
Stock locked in upper circuit on the NSE, higher by 5% at ₹400.95.
- 10:47 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Dixon Technologies’ promoter Sunil Vachani on Monday divested a 2.77% stake in the company, tocks trade flat
Dixon Technologies stock traded flat at ₹14,509 after opening at ₹14,701 from the previous close of ₹14,571.
Its promoter Sunil Vachani on Monday divested a 2.77 per cent stake in the homegrown contract manufacturer for over Rs 2,221 crore through an open market transaction.
- 10:46 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: ITI shares up 1.87% on the NSE to ₹321.25. It had received a final tranche of ₹25 cr from C-DOT, as part of executed sale agreement between ITI and C-DOT
- 10:42 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Defence stocks tank despite market surge, BEML, Midhani, GRSE slump over 5%
Defence stocks tank despite market surge, BEML, Midhani, GRSE slump over 5%, BEL, HAL, BDL, Paras all in red
Defence stocks crashed in early trade on Tuesday on profit booking at higher level following US President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, although they are yet to head towards it.
- 10:41 | June 24, 2025
Currency Trading live today: Rupee rises 65 paise to 86.13 against US dollar over hopes of Iran-Israel ceasefire
- 10:40 | June 24, 2025
Stock Market live today: Markets surge on Middle East ceasefire; Sensex gains 900 points
- 10:34 | June 24, 2025
Technicals: Nifty Prediction Today – June 24, 2025: Momentum gains; Go long now and accumulate on dips
- 10:30 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: V-Mart Retail board has allotted bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 3:1; stock trade flat
V-Mart Retail board has allotted bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 3:1.
Stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹917.70.
- 10:11 | June 24, 2025
Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures slide over 2% as Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire
- 10:05 | June 24, 2025
Commodities market live today: Crude oil prices seen stabilising at $65 after Iran-Israel ceasefire: SBI Report
- 09:48 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches TEVIMBRA in India after CDSCO approval, stock flat at ₹1,694
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. launched TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in India following the approval by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).
Stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹1,694.
- 09:47 | June 24, 2025
Nifty today: Nifty defence index down 2%
Top losers:
GRSE (-5.96%), BEML (-5.75%), Mishra Dhatu (-5.36%), Astra Microwave (-4.64%), Paras (-4.33%)
- 09:47 | June 24, 2025
Nifty Today: Top gainers of Nifty 50 at around 9.40 am
Adani Ports (+3.08%), Jio Financial (+2.47%), Shriram Finance (+2.40%), UltraTech Cement (+2.38%), L&T (+1.91%)
Losers:
NTPC (-3.23%), ONGC (-1.86%), BEL (-0.89%), Trent (-0.38%)
- 09:43 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Better monsoon outlook pushes S&P to lift India GDP forecast to 6.5%
- 09:35 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: CareEdge Global IFSC Limited signs MoU with Invest India to become Knowledge Partner for upcoming events
CareEdge Global IFSC Limited (CareEdge Global) had signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Invest India to serve as its Knowledge Partner, for events organized by Invest India on a non-exclusive basis
- 09:35 | June 24, 2025
Share market live today: Adani Group stocks show positive momentum with notable gains
Adani Group stocks outlook:
Adani Enterprises (+1.41%)
Adani Ports (+3.58%)
Adani Green (+1.93%)
Adani Energy (+1.83%)
Adani Power (+1.14%)
Adani Total Gas (+1.03%)
AWL (+1.29%)
ACC (+0.91%)
Ambuja Cement (+1.34%)
Sanghi Industries (+1.09%)
- 09:30 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: ACME Solar commissions 300 MW renewable energy capacity at Sikar Solar project in Rajasthan; stock jumps 1.57%
ACME Solar Holdings Limited has commissioned its 300 MW renewable energy capacity at ACME Sikar Solar project in Rajasthan following the commissioning of additional 60 MW capacity yesterday. Earlier this quarter, the company had part-commissioned 240 MW out of a full capacity of 300 MW.
Stock rose 1.57% on the NSE to ₹249.45
- 09:30 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Biocon Biologics partners with National Cancer Society Malaysia to enhance access to biosimilars; stock down 1.59%
Biocon Biologics Collaborates with National Cancer Society MalaysiaRolls Out Patient Assistance Program to Expand Affordable Access to Biosimilars
Biocon stock traded at ₹346.60 on the NSE, down 1.59%.
- 09:26 | June 24, 2025
Global markets updates: Jensen Huang starts selling Nvidia stock under $865 million plan
- 09:25 | June 24, 2025
IPO News Live: Kalpataru IPO, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO & Globe Civil Projects IPO open for subscription
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, Globe Civil Projects IPO & Kalpataru IPO Day 1 Live Updates: IPO details The ₹852.53 crore Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases opens today at ₹380 – Rs 400 price band. The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale up to 56,56,565 equity shares by Padam Kumar Agarwala, and up to 56,56,565 equity shares by Varun Agarwal. Kalpataru Limited, one of the prominent real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Maharashtra (MMR) and present across all its micro-markets in MMR, opens its initial public offering at a price band of ₹387-414. Globe Civil Projects IPO, to raise ₹119.00 crore, opens today for the public. Shares will be listed no the BSE and the NSE. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. Globe Civil Projects IPO price band is set at ₹67 to ₹71 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 211. Scroll down for more Scroll down for more
- 09:24 | June 24, 2025
Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 800 points as Iran-Israel ceasefire lifts market sentiment
- 09:11 | June 24, 2025
Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures tumble over 2% as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire, easing supply disruption fears
Crude oil futures fell more than 2 per cent on Tuesday morning after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. This news alleviated fears of oil supply disruptions from West Asia. At 9.08 am on Tuesday, September Brent oil futures were at $68.69, down by 2.60 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $66.49, down by 2.95 per cent. July crude oil futures were trading at ₹5740 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6046, down by 5.06 per cent, and August futures were trading at ₹5670 against the previous close of ₹5944, down by 4.61 per cent.
- 08:43 | June 24, 2025
Share market live today: Adani’s Mumbai Airport arm secures $750 million from Apollo-led group
- 08:18 | June 24, 2025
IPO News: Globe Civil Projects IPO opens with price band of ₹66–71 per share
- 08:12 | June 24, 2025
IPO Updates: Kalpataru IPO opens today at Rs 387-414 price band
- 08:07 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Why HCC, Cochin Shipyard, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Dixon, Brookfield REIT, Mahindra Lifespace, Setco Automotive, JSW Energy, and more will remain in focus on June 24
Why HCC, Cochin Shipyard, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Dixon, Brookfield REIT, Mahindra Lifespace, Setco Automotive, JSW Energy, Enviro Infra, Lancer Container, Devyani International, ITI , Pritika, will remain in focus on June 24
Hindustan Construction Company MD resigns, Cochin Shipyard bags order, Dixon Technologies stake sale, Tata Motors Harrier prices disclosed.
- 07:58 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live updates: NSE to shift derivatives contract expiry from Thursday to Tuesday starting August 29, 2025
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has shifted the expiry day for all index and stock derivatives contracts from Thursday to Tuesday, effective from August 29, 2025. This change applies to all existing and new contracts starting after the end of trading on August 28, 2025, including Nifty, Bank Nifty, Fin Nifty, Midcap Nifty, Nifty Next50, and single stock derivatives. For example, a Nifty weekly contract originally expiring on September 4 will now expire on September 9, and the monthly Nifty contract scheduled for September 25 will move to September 30. The adjustment aims to align with global norms, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce risk. Updated contract files reflecting the new expiry dates will be available on August 28, 2025, after market hours. No other contract specifications have changed, and settlement schedule adjustments will be communicated separately by clearing corporations.
- 07:57 | June 24, 2025
Global markets live today: U.S. STOCKS MOVE HIGHER; S&P 500 UP 0.6%, NASDAQ UP 0.7%, DOW UP 0.5%
- 07:56 | June 24, 2025
Commodities market updates: WTI CRUDE OIL FALLS 6% TO $69.50/BARREL, LOWEST LEVEL IN A WEEK.
- 07:56 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 24.06.2025
13:30 EURO German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 88.2 versus Previous: 87.5)
19:30 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
19:30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Testifies
19:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 99.1 versus Previous: 98.0)
22:00 U.S. FOMC Member Williams Speaks
- 07:55 | June 24, 2025
Share market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 24.06.2025
TD SYNNEX Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
FedEx Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Carnival Corporation (TENT) (Sector- Hotels)
- 07:55 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 24-June-2025
* BIOCON
* RBLBANK
- 07:55 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Upcoming Corporate Actions: June 23 – June 27, 2025
🗓 Monday, June 23, 2025
💸 Dividends:
🔹 Dalmia Bharat – ₹5 dividend per share
🔹 Dynamic Cables – ₹0.5 dividend per share
🔹 Hindustan Unilever (HUL) – ₹24 dividend per share
🔹 Kansai Nerolac – ₹2.5 final + ₹1.25 special dividend per share
🔹 Kalpataru Projects – ₹9 dividend per share
🔹 Samvardhana Motherson – ₹0.35 dividend per share
🔹 Motherson Sumi Wiring – ₹0.35 dividend per share
🔹 Pilani Investment – ₹15 dividend per share
🎁 Bonus Issue:
🔹 V-Mart Retail – 3:1 bonus issue (3 bonus shares for every 1 held)
🗓 Tuesday, June 24, 2025
💸 Dividends:
🔹 Alkyl Amines – ₹10 dividend per share
🔹 Polycab India – ₹35 dividend per share
🔹 Vedanta – ₹7 interim dividend per share
🔀 Stock Split:
🔹 Laddu Gopal Online – 1:5 split (face value ₹10 to ₹2)
🗓 Wednesday, June 25, 2025
💸 Dividends:
🔹 Auto Corp Goa – ₹20 dividend per share
🔹 Aegis Logistics – Interim dividend (amount not disclosed)
🔹 Quest Capital Markets – ₹2.5 dividend per share
🔀 Stock Split:
🔹 Elitecon International – 1:10 split (face value ₹10 to ₹1)
🗓 Thursday, June 26, 2025
📢 Rights Issue:
🔹 Infibeam Avenues – Rights issue (details not disclosed)
💸 Dividend:
🔹 Prime Securities – ₹1.5 dividend per share
🗓 Friday, June 27, 2025
💸 Dividends:
🔹 Allied Blenders – ₹3.6 dividend per share
🔹 Alufluoride – ₹3 dividend per share
🔹 Bajaj Finserv – ₹1 dividend per share
🔹 Bajaj Holdings – ₹28 dividend per share
🔹 Bharat Bhushan Finance – ₹0.6 dividend per share
🔹 CARE Ratings – ₹11 dividend per share
🔹 Cipla – ₹13 final + ₹3 special dividend per share
🔹 HDFC Bank – ₹22 dividend per share
🔹 Jayant Agro – ₹2.5 dividend per share
🔹 Maharashtra Scooters – ₹30 final + ₹30 special dividend per share
🔹 RPG Life Sciences – ₹20 final + ₹4 special dividend per share
🔹 Rainbow Children’s Medicare – ₹3 dividend per share
🔹 Sky Industries – ₹1 dividend per share
🔹 Swaraj Engines – ₹104.5 dividend per share
🔹 Syngene Intl – ₹1.25 dividend per share
🔹 Vaibhav Global – ₹1.5 dividend per share
🔹 Visaka Industries – ₹0.5 dividend per share
🔹 Welspun Living – ₹1.7 dividend per share
🔀 Stock Split:
🔹 Padam Cotton Yarns – 1:10 split (face value ₹10 to ₹1)..
- 07:54 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Page Industries poised for return to sustainable mid-teens growth; initiate at Buy
Normalization of channel inventory sets up favorable external environment for Page: After ~2 years of excess inventory, there are signs that industry inventory levels have normalized. We believe this should lead to Page’s sales growth converging with retail level growth in FY26, as the distribution channel correction drag fades out. Excess inventory on peer companies’ balance sheets has also moderated, indicating their unsustainable channel practices (distributor incentives and channel discounts to offload inventory) are likely behind. This should lead to a better trade environment for Page, in our view. We expect Page inner wear segment sales CAGR of ~12.2% over FY25-28 vs ~8% over FY18-25.
Page’s outer wear segment to recover, aided by EBO network acceleration and new on-trend launches: We expect Page’s outer wear segment to see consistent recovery in growth, signs of which were visible in 4QFY25 when outer wear volume growth was only slightly below company volume growth of 8.5% YoY. Recent launches by the company under the ‘JKY Groove’ range signal the company’s intent to launch more on-trend outer wear / athleisure products, which can help drive growth. Management’s plans to accelerate EBO store network growth (EBOs account for a large part of outer wear sales) to 200-250 stores p.a. over the next three years vs 93/71 over FY24/25 will also be a key driver of outer wear growth. The long term opportunity for EBO network expansion remains large as EBOs are present in only 19% of Page’s overall city presence. Expansion of the EBO network also typically has a positive effect on MBO’s sales mix in the region. Moreover, ARS implementation was completed in FY25, and its positive impact on mix will be visible from FY26 onward.
Poised for return to sustainable mid-teens growth after a long disruptive period, initiate at Buy: After a long high growth phase (FY08-18 sales CAGR of 29%), Page entered a disruptive industry phase from FY19-25 (Exhibit 2). We note that despite the external challenges in the disruptive phase, Page still managed double-digit sales growth (FY18-25 sales CAGR: 10%). As external challenges are now behind, we believe Page is close to resuming its sustainable double-digit volume growth / mid teens sales growth (baseline growth we assume for our ‘Affluent India’ companies). We forecast FY26/27/28 sales growth of 11.4%/13.7%/14%, an acceleration from -3%/+8% in FY24/FY25. We expect PAT growth of 9.1%/16.8%/14.1%. We value Page at 60x Q5 to Q8 EPS and initiate at Buy with a 12m TP of Rs52,000. Key downside risks: (1) weak execution in EBO channel, (2) lack of wide acceptance as an outer wear brand, and (3) higher than expected competition in online channel.
- 07:53 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 23 June 2025
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 90775.26 + 8228.07 Total: 99003.33
F&O Volume: 14236303.17 + 9122872.5 Total: 23359175.67
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1874.38
(8570.02 – 10444.40)
DII: NET BUY: +5591.77
(13,499.27 – 7907.50)
- 07:53 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: NBFCs: Peaking out, remain selective; Banks: Better placed as focus gradually shifts to FY27 amidst relatively inexpensive valuations
[IIFL NBFCs]
1) Business outlook for NBFCs is improving with the aggressive interest rate cuts by the RBI aiding NIMs and growth. But most of these positives are priced in after the 10-35% rally in NBFCs over the last 6 months, and as they trade at 10-40% premium to their LTA multiples. AQ stress is likely to persist in 1HFY26 before it eases from 2HFY26 onwards.
2) We find better value in banks that are trading at 10-30% below their LTA multiples and as earnings growth reverts to early to mid-teens in FY27 (from low single digit / decline in FY26) vs late teens to early twenties for NBFCs.
3) Our relative picks in the NBFC sector are CIFC amongst large cap and PNB HF and Five Star amongst SMIDs
4) For MFIs we acknowledge AQ improving incrementally but risks still lurk in the form of elevated total PAR accretion, state specific issues (TN, KA) and weaker 1Q CE trends. Further, we believe that normalised (or ‘peak’) growth and profitability in MFI will be lower than in the past and hence are structurally cautious on pure-play names. We find risk adjusted returns better in case of mid-sized banks where MFI exposures are capped and practical challenges like liquidity etc. are not there unlike the pure-play MFIs.
5) For risk seekers wanting to go up the risk curve, one can look at players like Muthoot MFI, Spandana, Satin that trade at <1x 1YF PB
- 07:48 | June 24, 2025
WATCH: Today’s stock recommendations
- 07:34 | June 24, 2025
IPO updates: Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO opens today; know all details here
- 07:19 | June 24, 2025
Stock recommendations: NTPC (Buy)
- 07:18 | June 24, 2025
Stock recommendations: SBI Cards (Add)
- 07:10 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: Adani’s Mumbai Airport arm secures $750 million from Apollo-led group
- 07:10 | June 24, 2025
Global news: Iran’s FM: No ceasefire yet, but willing to pause if Israel ends airstrikes
- 07:09 | June 24, 2025
Global developments: Trump declares ‘complete and total’ ceasefire between Israel and Iran
- 07:08 | June 24, 2025
Stock market live today: MFs take bulk and block deals route to ‘stock’ up
- 06:41 | June 24, 2025
Technicals: Trading Guide for June 24, 2025: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
- 06:39 | June 24, 2025
Stock to buy today: Eicher Motors (₹5,553) – BUY
Published on June 24, 2025
