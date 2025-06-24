Stock Market Highlights 24 June 2025: Markets trim gains on renewed geopolitical tensions in Middle East; Sensex ends 158.32 pts positive at 82,055.11, Nifty settles 72.45 pts up at 25,044.35

07:54 | June 24, 2025

Normalization of channel inventory sets up favorable external environment for Page: After ~2 years of excess inventory, there are signs that industry inventory levels have normalized. We believe this should lead to Page’s sales growth converging with retail level growth in FY26, as the distribution channel correction drag fades out. Excess inventory on peer companies’ balance sheets has also moderated, indicating their unsustainable channel practices (distributor incentives and channel discounts to offload inventory) are likely behind. This should lead to a better trade environment for Page, in our view. We expect Page inner wear segment sales CAGR of ~12.2% over FY25-28 vs ~8% over FY18-25.

Page’s outer wear segment to recover, aided by EBO network acceleration and new on-trend launches: We expect Page’s outer wear segment to see consistent recovery in growth, signs of which were visible in 4QFY25 when outer wear volume growth was only slightly below company volume growth of 8.5% YoY. Recent launches by the company under the ‘JKY Groove’ range signal the company’s intent to launch more on-trend outer wear / athleisure products, which can help drive growth. Management’s plans to accelerate EBO store network growth (EBOs account for a large part of outer wear sales) to 200-250 stores p.a. over the next three years vs 93/71 over FY24/25 will also be a key driver of outer wear growth. The long term opportunity for EBO network expansion remains large as EBOs are present in only 19% of Page’s overall city presence. Expansion of the EBO network also typically has a positive effect on MBO’s sales mix in the region. Moreover, ARS implementation was completed in FY25, and its positive impact on mix will be visible from FY26 onward.

Poised for return to sustainable mid-teens growth after a long disruptive period, initiate at Buy: After a long high growth phase (FY08-18 sales CAGR of 29%), Page entered a disruptive industry phase from FY19-25 (Exhibit 2). We note that despite the external challenges in the disruptive phase, Page still managed double-digit sales growth (FY18-25 sales CAGR: 10%). As external challenges are now behind, we believe Page is close to resuming its sustainable double-digit volume growth / mid teens sales growth (baseline growth we assume for our ‘Affluent India’ companies). We forecast FY26/27/28 sales growth of 11.4%/13.7%/14%, an acceleration from -3%/+8% in FY24/FY25. We expect PAT growth of 9.1%/16.8%/14.1%. We value Page at 60x Q5 to Q8 EPS and initiate at Buy with a 12m TP of Rs52,000. Key downside risks: (1) weak execution in EBO channel, (2) lack of wide acceptance as an outer wear brand, and (3) higher than expected competition in online channel.