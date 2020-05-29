Hang

Quiz on voices

Joy Bhattacharjya | Updated on May 29, 2020 Published on May 29, 2020

May 30 is the 112th birth anniversary of Mel Blanc, the legendary American voice actor who was the voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and many others in Looney Tunes. This quiz is all about voices.

Guess who

1 Which well-known advertising personality has also given voice to some of the most memorable Indian ad campaigns including Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai”, Fevicol’s “Lagao, Lagao, Aur Zor Lagao” and Asian Paints’ “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”?

2 When Sridevi started out in Bollywood, she couldn’t speak Hindi and had her voice dubbed, mostly by veteran actress Naaz. Which famous actress dubbed for Sridevi in the 1986 film Aakhree Raasta?

3 Harish Bhimani is a writer, anchor, voice-over artiste, on-screen personality and documentary and corporate film-maker. However, he is most remembered for being a ‘voice’ on one of India’s most popular shows ever. Which show?

4 “Actually, I wanted to be a doctor; but instead I became the biggest quack in the world.” A famous quote attributed to Clarence Nash. What is Nash, having worked for over 60 years, remembered in film history for?

5 On October 30, 1938, who created a huge panic in the US when he narrated HG Wells’s The War of the Worlds on the radio? Apparently, many who did not listen to the broadcast from the start thought the alien invasion was for real.

6 She won a Grammy in 2020 for narrating an audiobook, her husband had won his second Grammy 12 years earlier for his audiobook. Name the couple and the two works.

7 Though there is a mix of a few other voices, which film personality was predominantly voiced by Pat Welsh, a voice-over artiste whose heavy smoking gave her voice a unique raspy texture?

8 It was originally supposed to be performed by Orson Welles, then the person playing the physical role in the film. Finally, this character, who first appeared in the late ’70s, was voiced by James Earl Jones, who was not even credited in the first film. Whose character was he voicing?

9 In which popular film does the character voiced by Jack Black have to compete with five other characters voiced by Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, David Cross and Jackie Chan?

10 The voice role was originally offered to Nicolas Cage, who turned it down. Then Chris Farley started dubbing before he unfortunately passed away. It was finally done by Mike Myers. Name the 2001 film, which won the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Answers

1 Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy. He is also a former first-class cricketer.

2 Rekha. Sridevi began dubbing in her voice with the film Chandni.

3 He was the voice of ‘Samay’ in the tele-series Mahabharat.

4 He was the voice of Donald Duck in all the Donald Duck shorts and movies!

5 Orson Welles, who later went on to make Citizen Kane.

6 Michelle Obama for Becoming. Barack Obama won his Grammy in 2008 for narrating The Audacity of Hope.

7. E.T. from the Steven Spielberg film. Welsh appeared in only one film in her life, Waterloo Bridge, in 1940.

8 Darth Vader, in the Star Wars series.

9 Kung Fu Panda. Master Shifu was voiced by Dustin Hoffman.

10Shrek.

 

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj

Published on May 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Wildhood
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.