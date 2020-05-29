Quiz on voices

May 30 is the 112th birth anniversary of Mel Blanc, the legendary American voice actor who was the voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and many others in Looney Tunes. This quiz is all about voices.

1 Which well-known advertising personality has also given voice to some of the most memorable Indian ad campaigns including Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai”, Fevicol’s “Lagao, Lagao, Aur Zor Lagao” and Asian Paints’ “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”?

2 When Sridevi started out in Bollywood, she couldn’t speak Hindi and had her voice dubbed, mostly by veteran actress Naaz. Which famous actress dubbed for Sridevi in the 1986 film Aakhree Raasta?

3 Harish Bhimani is a writer, anchor, voice-over artiste, on-screen personality and documentary and corporate film-maker. However, he is most remembered for being a ‘voice’ on one of India’s most popular shows ever. Which show?

4 “Actually, I wanted to be a doctor; but instead I became the biggest quack in the world.” A famous quote attributed to Clarence Nash. What is Nash, having worked for over 60 years, remembered in film history for?

5 On October 30, 1938, who created a huge panic in the US when he narrated HG Wells’s The War of the Worlds on the radio? Apparently, many who did not listen to the broadcast from the start thought the alien invasion was for real.

6 She won a Grammy in 2020 for narrating an audiobook, her husband had won his second Grammy 12 years earlier for his audiobook. Name the couple and the two works.

7 Though there is a mix of a few other voices, which film personality was predominantly voiced by Pat Welsh, a voice-over artiste whose heavy smoking gave her voice a unique raspy texture?

8 It was originally supposed to be performed by Orson Welles, then the person playing the physical role in the film. Finally, this character, who first appeared in the late ’70s, was voiced by James Earl Jones, who was not even credited in the first film. Whose character was he voicing?

9 In which popular film does the character voiced by Jack Black have to compete with five other characters voiced by Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, David Cross and Jackie Chan?

10 The voice role was originally offered to Nicolas Cage, who turned it down. Then Chris Farley started dubbing before he unfortunately passed away. It was finally done by Mike Myers. Name the 2001 film, which won the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

1 Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy. He is also a former first-class cricketer.

2 Rekha. Sridevi began dubbing in her voice with the film Chandni.

3 He was the voice of ‘Samay’ in the tele-series Mahabharat.

4 He was the voice of Donald Duck in all the Donald Duck shorts and movies!

5 Orson Welles, who later went on to make Citizen Kane.

6 Michelle Obama for Becoming. Barack Obama won his Grammy in 2008 for narrating The Audacity of Hope.

7. E.T. from the Steven Spielberg film. Welsh appeared in only one film in her life, Waterloo Bridge, in 1940.

8 Darth Vader, in the Star Wars series.

9 Kung Fu Panda. Master Shifu was voiced by Dustin Hoffman.

10Shrek.

