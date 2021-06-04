Nothing to write home about

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
*Writing, especially fiction, seems like a trifle. There are people in need, others in distress
*Much writing, maybe even the best writing, is tragic
*Writing is the use of very imprecise tools — words — to help us imagine the most intimate and delicate of things — our thoughts and feelings
****
It will go unobserved. Maybe it deserves to. It is such a small thing in our season of disasters, but I find it difficult to write. I wonder if other writers suffer a similar constraint. Part of it is, of course, just the horror of the times. We wake up, day after day, to the news of disease and death. Writing, especially fiction, seems like a trifle. There are people in need, others in distress. We give aid and comfort where we can, highlight the concerns of those in need, and maybe silence serves best for us, for whom the pain is at a little distance.
But the problem is not just with the grief that we are surrounded with. Much writing, maybe even the best writing, is tragic. It is, after all, our pain that moves us to write as an effort to do something about it. For me, perhaps, a part of the problem is the aloneness.
Again, this seems counter-intuitive. Being solitary is no handicap for a writer. Writing requires things to make sense; we do that in many ways. But what is necessary is that the characters are logical. They need to make sense, and so does the world that they inhabit. This means, to be convincing, a writer must try and understand the characters she or he creates, and the world they live in. Sometimes this is natural and easy. At other times some small thing just does not make sense, and you have to spend hours, days, months, or even years trying to figure it out. In that sense both writing and reading are intensely solitary activities. The world we inhabit when we enter a world of fiction is accessed only through our individual imagination. We enter it alone, not in a group, because we all imagine things slightly differently.
This is the whole challenge of words. They are, at best, only an approximation. Only with mathematics are things clear, where one means one and only one. In the world that we experience, things are never so clear. For example, when we say “warm”, what does it mean? To one person it may mean 20 Celsius, to another it may mean 60 Celsius. They are both right, just as if we call an emerald green, and a ripe watermelon green, we are right, although the difference in colour is huge. This becomes that much harder when we talk of emotion. When we say somebody is friendly it can mean all sorts of things, depending on the culture and context. Two people reading the same book, by the same author, will have a completely different idea of what a “friendly” person is, even if the words are exactly the same.
Writing is the use of very imprecise tools — words — to help us imagine the most intimate and delicate of things — our thoughts and feelings. To have any chance of success, a writer must be able to observe, to identify particular ways of doing that help us see inside somebody else. And this is the aloneness of the pandemic for me. In isolating ourselves from the world, something that we must do for both our safety and for that of those around us, I am cut off from the world, from everything I require to see, assess and understand of how humans behave with each other.
Of course, we still interact with each other. Over phone, video calls, and even through social media. And yet I realise this is no substitute. On a normal day, even for somebody who does not really enjoy meeting many people, I would walk and see the world. There would be hundreds, even thousands, of interactions that I would observe. Most would be common things that do not really make any impact, but there would be a few — how a person holds their head, how somebody uses their hands while speaking, a way of walking, the way a voice lifts and falls. These are the bits and bobs of life, that I would pick up, almost unconsciously, and put away somewhere in the back of my head. Later, sitting over the plot of a novel, these are what I would draw out to see if they fit a character, a story, and how it would make sense.
Now I have almost nothing, nothing except the news of the grief that comes to us all in little waves and sometimes a flood. And, so, for my very selfish reasons, I wait for the world to become all right again, so that I can walk on the streets again, and just see and listen once again.
Omair Ahmad is the South Asia Editor for The Third Pole, reporting on water issues in the Himalayas;
Twitter: @OmairTAhmad
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...