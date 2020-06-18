For this Polish group, the virtual world’s also a stage

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
*The Polish group reached out to the virtual space and learned new techniques
*They’ve released two singles for their upcoming album
*The Moth, their Polish short with English subtitles, is now available on YouTube
In January, members of Polish theatre group Teatr Pijana Sypialnia were in Thrissur, Kerala, reminiscing about their journey — jamming on the rooftop of a beachside hostel in Chennai and the thrill of performing for a live audience back home in Warsaw. They had presented their play Tree of Death — an ode to nostalgia and melancholy — at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala. The performance, executed through folklore, songs and dark humour, evoked a warm response from the audience.
Cut to June. The pandemic and the ensuing chaos have turned the world upside down. The mood is bleak in the theatre world with productions on hold, rehearsals wrapped up and the future of the form itself a subject of heated discussion. The Polish troupe comprising actors, singers and dancers, however, has decided to face adversity head on. They began by reaching out to the virtual space, learning new techniques and adapting to the new normal in creative ways. “With all the venues and rehearsal spaces closed, we cannot meet and work like we used to. Some projects are ongoing, others have been suspended or cancelled. We still want to work creatively and remain connected with our audience. So, we turned to alternatives: Rehearsing online and creating for the internet,” says Jan Bogdaniuk, an actor and vocalist with the troupe, on email.
The new situation has pushed the boundaries of their imagination, prompting the artistes to curate interactions with theatre directors, organise poetry sessions and experiment with live music. “We’ve released two singles for our upcoming album ‘Psalmy’ (‘Psalms’), recorded several pieces of music from our shows, and put out a rap song as part of the #hot16challenge2, an effort for struggling healthcare staff,” adds Bogdaniuk.
The Moth, their Polish short with English subtitles, which follows a girl on a solitary car journey, is now available on YouTube. “We do everything ourselves: From writing scripts, to directing, shooting and acting, to editing and sound mixing. We’re planning to produce and release more of these ‘lockdown shorts’ throughout the year. Since the lockdown began, we’ve published over 30 pieces of visual art and music, and there are more to come. Our motto is ‘get closer to the people,’” Bogdaniuk says.
The members of the troupe keep in touch through online chats, says Stanislaw Dembski, director of Tree of Death. He is one of the founding members of the group and has been teaching theatre for decades now. The troupe is engaged in online music rehearsals and is working on their next premiere, Poper by Hanoch Levin. “I don’t believe in virtual theatre, and I can’t do it,” Dembski says. There is no replacement, he adds, for physical theatre. “Nothing can replace the true actor-audience connection and a face-to-face conversation. Rehearsals via the internet are just a substitute, and, we hope, a temporary solution. Our troupe is almost like a family, it’s a group of close friends crazy about theatre. We’re working on two new plays, creating new original scripts and discussing roles. This work sparks our optimism.”
With the arts not quite a priority in these testing times, the artistes expect the crisis to hit them particularly hard. “Performing arts such as drama, by their very nature, require a personal connection. Until we reinstate this physical connection, we can’t really speak of making theatre,” Bogdaniuk says. But it’s not all gloom either. “There’s a glimmer of hope though. The new anti-pandemic regulations will likely favour open-air performances — the kind Pijana Sypialnia has been mastering since its beginnings.”
Dembski points out that since the troupe perform mostly in summer, in the open air, opportunities will come their way. “People crave being together and experiencing art collectively. They will put up with having to keep the distance of 1.5 m from each other,” Dembski observes.
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is one of the largest independent groups in Poland and has taken part in prestigious festivals across the country and won many awards. They usually perform with live music and a conductor, who is also the composer. They also collaborate with a dance company and have their own orchestra featuring young musicians.
The troupe was formed seven years ago, drawing theatre aficionados from diverse disciplines such as archaeology and journalism, who had come together for an actor’s studio conducted by Dembski. The chemistry among them was instant and they decided to come together as a troupe. “Dembski finds a way to reach out to every person even while working in a group. Each of us brings something different to the table,” Bogdaniuk says. Differences of opinion are bound to emerge when 50-odd members work together, but they are handled with sensitivity. “The key is empathy for everything you are doing, towards your partner when performing, and an open-mindedness. When someone brings something up, we say, ‘Okay, let’s try it out.’ We never shun fresh ideas,” Bogdaniuk says.
They wouldn’t trade the joy of rehearsals, jamming and live audience interaction for anything. As actors, they are using this time to hone their creative skills. “I’ve started learning to play the ukulele,” Bogdaniuk says. The troupe members meet at least once a week on group chat to brainstorm, plan the next steps and to simply hang out. “This is a difficult time, and a lot will probably change, but not our friendship and passion for theatre,” hopes Bogdaniuk.
Parshathy J Nath is a theatre artiste and writer based in Thrissur
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
The stock of Rallis India made a fresh high on the daily chart on Tuesday, opening the door for further ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...