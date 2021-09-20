Be in control by being your own boss

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Midway in their career, many professionals go through this rough patch of sorts. They find themselves wedged between two cohorts: junior colleagues looking for guidance and leadership, and bosses overly focusing on performance. There may also be personal challenges to boot. Control then seems to be ebbing away — of the job, career, and life at large. One could also be gripped by a sense of regret on seeing those twenty-somethings ruling the start-up world.
What would one do in such a scenario? Yield to pressure, or gather strength to face the challenges head-on? Author Venugopal offers a third choice: Be your own boss. He debunks the myth that entrepreneurship is the prerogative of only the young. There are certainly many young minds that are extraordinarily brilliant, but that does not take away from the veritable body of value that experience brings. One cannot also discount the maturity that comes with age or the discipline professional life ensures, he adds.
“The long years you spent as a professional have fine-tuned your expertise. The discipline of working for an organisation has strengthened you as a professional. Now it is time for you to take a leap into the world of entrepreneurship,” he observes. That is precisely what Venugopal did when he forayed into management consultancy after being in corporate roles for over two-and-a-half decades. In Be Your Own Boss, he draws upon his experience to highlight the perks of entrepreneurship and charts a strategic blueprint for building a successful business. The narrative is woven around four themes and strewn with anecdotes and stories, the predominant Indian setting of which adds to the book’s contextual relevance.
Venugopal considers consulting as a brilliant choice for those choosing to leverage their experience and be on their own. However, plunging into the unknown brings its own set of challenges. Letting go of the corporate comfort one has been enjoying could be predictably difficult — a sense of insecurity could creep in when the job title and perks are suddenly gone. Instead of being bogged down by these concerns, invest in creating a new identity for yourselves, he says. It is imperative to look within and identify that particular aspect in your spectrum of expertise that could serve as the foundation of a consulting career. One also has to weigh it against market demands and bridge gaps, if any. Packaging it appropriately — breaking the expertise into separate work products with specific measures and pricing for each — and marketing them to potential clients are equally important.
According to him, the primary step in selling consulting services is selling oneself to the prospects. And this demands, first and foremost, winning trust. Be Your Own Boss abounds in many such nuggets of practical wisdom — why at least 20 per cent of a consultant’s time has to be invested in personal renewal; how pricing can speak a lot about quality; how opportunities are lost because we are just too shy to ask; why self-belief and a strong code of ethics are crucial; and so on. Venugopal maintains a conversational tone throughout, striking a distinct rapport with the readers.
Any new venture demands a particular mindset and a skillset, and the author dwells at length on these nuances. He emphasises the need to keep at bay the fear of failure and rejection, and explains how empathy, listening skills, and the ability to think out of the box can make a good consultant. As he says, it is undoubtedly expensive and time-consuming to get clients, but diligence lies in nurturing the relationships and mining the account deeply through cross-selling and up-selling. And he reminds us that throughout our efforts, the focus has to invariably lie on the value our expertise can bring.
Venugopal speaks from experience and that makes his observations all the more reassuring. “Expertise is valuable; it can set you free”, he says somewhere in the beginning of the book, and this thread of thought runs strong throughout. Be Your Own Boss undoubtedly opens a window of freedom and opportunities that is sure to motivate mid-management professionals. However, the book serves a larger, seemingly latent purpose — helping them reshape their personal growth curve.
(The reviewer is a Chennai-based writer)
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...