India is a booming market, where people invest in various financial instruments, such as mutual funds, Equity-Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), and Fixed Deposits (FD) to save tax and earn returns. Amongst these instruments, Fixed Deposits (FDs) are the most preferred choice due to their safety, guaranteed returns, and flexibility.

FDs offer an exciting option for those looking for an assured return while also saving tax. This is possible in the form of Tax Saving FD, which is an exclusive investment option that helps investors to save tax under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, up to Rs 1.50 lakh. Tax Saving FD typically have a lock-in period of five years, and the interest rate ranges between six to seven percent.

However, before we look at how to save money with a Tax-Saving FD, let’s first understand Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, is a tax-saving provision that gives taxpayers an opportunity to get a tax exemption of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh every year if they invest in certain financial instruments. Under this section, taxpayers can invest in a range of financial instruments such as Equity-Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS), National Pension Scheme (NPS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), and various Tax Saving Fixed Deposits (FDs). All of these instruments fall under the bracket of Section 80C, making them eligible for the tax exemption claim.

Coming back to Tax Saving FD, these are bank deposits with a minimum lock-in period of five years, and the deposited amount is eligible for tax saving under Section 80C. Tax Saving FDs carry a lower interest rate than regular FDs, but there is also the added advantage of tax savings.

To invest in a Tax Saving FD, the process is simple. The investor needs to visit the nearest branch of the respective bank, submit the PF Form 19 (to claim an early withdrawal from Provident Fund) along with the KYC documents such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, and Bank Account details, and complete the necessary paperwork. Upon successful completion of the formalities, the FD account will be opened, and the investor can start earning interest on their investment.

Tax Saving Fixed Deposits carry a fixed interest rate that is decided by the banks offering them and is subject to change at the discretion of the bank. It is essential to keep track of the interest rate before investing. Additionally, the interest earned on these deposits is taxable at the rate of the individual’s income tax slab. Hence, it is always advisable to choose the interest payout option wisely.

Let’s now look at an example of how much you can save with a Tax-Saving FD.

Suppose Mr. X has an annual income of Rs. 10 lakh and wants to save tax under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act, 1961. He decides to invest the maximum amount of Rs 1.50 lakh in a Tax Saving Fixed Deposit.

Suppose Mr. X invests Rs. 1.50 Lakh in a Tax Saving Fixed Deposit that offers an interest of 6.5%. His returns after five years will be:

Total amount invested: Rs. 1.50 Lakh

Interest earned (Simple Interest): Rs. 48,750

Maturity amount: Rs.1,98,750

Hence, Mr. X saves tax on his Rs. 1.50 lakh investment and earns interest on the same. If he had invested the same amount in a regular FD, he would not have been eligible for tax saving benefits.

In conclusion, Tax Saving Fixed Deposits are an excellent investment option for those looking to save tax while earning guaranteed returns. However, investors must research the different offerings by various banks and choose the option that suits their requirements the best. Additionally, it is essential to keep track of the interest rate changes and choose the payout option that is most desirable. Finally, every investor must assess their financial situation and their individual preferences before making any investment decisions.

