The world of work has transformed over the last few years – demanding workloads, remote work, and high performance are the order of the day. No wonder, there’s a dire need for top-notch computing paraphernalia to run a business seamlessly.

A recent Forrester Consulting study on behalf of Tenable that included 426 security leaders, 422 business executives, and 479 remote workers to explore shifts in cybersecurity strategies at large enterprises revealed that 74% of organisations attribute recent business-impacting cyberattacks to vulnerabilities in technology, put in place during the pandemic.

This challenge is deepened by the difficulty in managing a range of technologies. The study highlighted that these hiccups happen as a consequence of enabling a workforce without boundaries, expanding the software supply chain by compromising with third-party software, and by migrating business-critical functions to the cloud.

With remote and hybrid work becoming the norm, it is imperative to keep cybersecurity at the core of your business. Businesses need to run on PCs that are not just powerhouse performers, but are also secure, compatible with the latest in cutting-edge software technology, and enable remote monitoring. Here’s where the Intel vPro®platform steps in to address this gap.

Get the most out of your business

The Intel vPro® platform, backed by industry experts, integrates a suite of transformative technologies that have received extra tuning and testing for demanding business workloads. Since each component has been designed for professional grade-IT, businesses can rest assured that business-class performance, hardware-enhanced security, modern remote manageability, and PC fleet stability are a reality today.

Whether it’s a small business, or a large enterprise, everyone can benefit from the Intel vPro® platform. One simply has to choose the right versions of products from device manufacturers. On the other hand, those with remote device-management functionality can extract greater value from the platform by enabling or activating technologies that are a part of Intel vPro® platform.

Benefits of the Intel vPro® platform

The Intel vPro® platform offers a range of benefits, including performance, stability, security, and remote manageability.

Performance: With the Intel vPro® platform, there’s nothing businesses really need to do to enjoy world-class performance. Whether it’s a long battery life, or CPU/GPU optimisation to support AI, everything is taken care of. Intel vPro platform technologies like Intel Deep Learning Boost enable software makers to use AI and ML for a range of functions.

What’s more, the Intel Stable IT Platform Program also ensures that each Intel vPro® platform release is supported globally and available for at least 15 months. This assurance is not just limited to the CPU, but extends to complementary Intel vPro technology such as chipsets, Wi-Fi adapters, and Ethernet adapters.

Security: Security is non-negotiable, particularly for remote businesses today. Most Intel vPro security features are a part of Intel Hardware Shield, which is implemented by OEMs, ISVs, or partners that require limited IT action. Some of the prominent features include Intel Secure Key, Intel BIOS Guard, Intel BIOS Resilience, and Intel Total Memory Encryption, among others. In certain cases, third-party apps are required to ensure the full use of its capabilities.

Intel vPro®platform hardware and firmware provide a comprehensive set of remote manageability capabilities called Intel AMT. This is the only solution with remote remediation that can return PCs in a good state, even when the OS is not in order.

There are already certain software vendors that can incorporate Intel AMT functionality into their products. These include VMware Workspace ONE, Dell Client Command Suite, Accenture Arrow, and ConnectWise, among others.

If you want to enjoy modern, cloud-enabled, out-of-band management of Windows devices – it is essential to consider Intel EMA.

When you choose the Intel vPro platform, you’re getting everything your business needs to thrive. It truly is a necessity in a world where tech is constantly updating, newer security challenges are always around the corner, and managing a remote workforce efficiently is the cornerstone of a thriving business.

