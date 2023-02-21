If you are looking for a loan that can fund your immediate expenses, the Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan is an ideal choice. The newest product in their line-up, it was created with the specific needs of customers who require quick access to funds.

Here are some features that make Insta Personal Loans the go-to option for customers:

1. Pre-assigned limits:

You can see how much you can borrow without filling out a long application form. Existing customers can receive a loan limit that has already been approved, and new customers can instantly generate a pre-assigned limit for themselves. All you need to do is enter your mobile number and OTP to check your Insta Personal Loan offer.

2. Immediate processing:

Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loans are inspired by green channels at the airports and function similarly. There is minimal documentation, with some customers not needing to submit any documents at all. The money is typically disbursed within 30 minutes to 4 hours.

3. Flexible tenures:

No two individuals can have the same needs. Insta Personal Loans provide flexible tenures that range from 12 months to 60 months. You can choose a repayment tenure that works best for you.

4. No hidden charges:

All the relevant fees and charges are listed on their website and in their loan documents. There are no hidden fees.

Here is how you can check your Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan offer:

Anyone can apply for a Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan. Whether you are a new customer or have an existing relationship will determine your eligibility and document requirements.

For existing customers:

If you have shopped with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card or applied for a loan in the past, you may already have a pre-approved loan offer. All you need is your phone number.

Just go to the Insta Personal Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website and click on “Check Offer” to see your pre-approved offer. You will be asked to enter your phone number and verify your profile with a one-time password (OTP). Since your loan has already been approved, you may not even have to send any paperwork.

For new customers:

You don’t have to be an existing customer to get the benefits of a Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan. Anyone with a valid mobile number can check their Insta Personal Loan offer. Some new customers may be asked to present a few documents so that their information can be verified

In case you do not see a Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan offer, you can always apply for a regular personal loan.

Check your Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan offer today to fund your unforeseen expenses in a stress-free manner.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’