Bengaluru, India – (July 16, 2024) – RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – is pleased to announce the opening of its new Bengaluru, India office. The new office will be on the 3rd floor of Rosewood Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park.

This strategic expansion represents RSM’s continued commitment to long-term growth in India. The firm is expected to open three additional offices in different cities later this fiscal year. The new office space in Bengaluru is extensive, accommodating over 500 professionals. It has numerous collaborative spaces, including 25 conference rooms, a wellness area, and much more, across a 52,000 sq ft area.

The office is designed to provide inclusive workspaces that enhance performance, employee retention and satisfaction. The area provides many amenities and will be close to various neighborhood attractions.

“RSM’s unrivaled culture is the result of the diverse perspectives of 64,000 people from across RSM’s global organization, all working together to bring global thinking, sophisticated skillsets and integrated solutions and insights to help clients and our people feel confident to move forward toward their goals,” said Tom Ferreira , chief global officer with RSM US LLP. “Our colleagues in India are enriching our culture by driving innovation and positive change within our organization, in our communities and among our clients.”

The number of professionals in India at RSM US LLP has grown from 100 to about 2,100. The firm provides a talent experience and culture that offers flexibility, career growth and rewarding work to ensure the India team is part of the firm’s ongoing transformation to be a compelling, digital and global organization.

“Throughout RSM’s history, we have sought to be a leading firm serving the complex needs of dynamic, growth-oriented companies around the world,” said Prasad Balakrishnan, RSM US-India Leader with RSM US LLP. “Our new office space in Bengaluru is a testament to RSM’s investment in the India market and underscores the firm’s commitment to attract and retain exceptional talent to create value and solutions for our clients. The new office will serve as a space for our people to collaborate on client and business matters and to celebrate what is unique about our culture and the RSM people who enrich it.”

About RSM US LLP

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax, and consulting firms with 64,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on X and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”