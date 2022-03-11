Projector light for classroom projectors: propelling efficacy of interactive classroom sessions

The pandemic forced students to adopt online learning, and over two years were spent receiving education through phones and laptop screens. While this served as a stopgap solution for times when physical classrooms were out of reach, it has also given rise to the need for education to be more innovative and interactive.

Even as students imbibed lessons from the comfort of their homes, the tools that were leveraged to impart education were far from the ordinary. Blackboards have given way to laptops, and presentations have replaced writing in notebooks. Videos and other learning channels have taken precedence over other conventional mediums to provide a holistic experience to students and keep them engaged.

As the world slowly opens up, schools are ready to welcome students on campus again, albeit with a twist. Schools will now have to deploy new-age cutting-edge tools that integrate audiovisual technology and help students receive lessons in a fun and interesting manner. This is where projectors can help to serve their needs.

How can one choose the right projector?

It isn’t that the projector was not in use before the pandemic, but it was adopted scarcely. The pandemic has certainly changed that, and today, a well-functioning projector is not an option, but a necessity. With a slew of options available in the market today, finding the right projector that caters to your needs is equally important.

An inappropriate projector or outdated/ fake projector light can lead to eye strain for the students. Besides, it can also disturb the audio-visual experience, defeating the entire purpose of installing a projector. There are multiple factors one must consider before getting a projector for the classroom, but the most prominent include room size and the number of attendees.

In schools and universities, front projectors are widely used, since they cater to larger spaces with widespread seating. As the screen is installed flat against the wall, it offers ample space to provide seating to many students.

However, choosing the right wall is equally critical. Keep in mind the light and source, as these can make a huge difference. Every minute of the lesson is essential, and faded, dark, or blurred images can disrupt the learning environment.

You also need to consider other factors such as contrast and aspect ratio, brightness, audio capabilities, and throw distance. In addition, a projector with multiple connectivity options offers more convenience.

Protective guidelines to use projectors

Once you zero in on the right projector, you must take adequate steps to fine-tune it. Even the slightest of issues with your projector can create an unpleasant viewing experience for students, thereby hampering the learning process. There are a few guidelines that can help ensure the projector is set up in the right way.

While setting up a projector, the width and height of the projection screen should be assessed carefully, since all the students in the classroom must be able to view the content that is being showcased. Adjust the height and position of the projector, lens focusing, and even the keystone on OSD menu so to make the image clear and not distorted. Check if the projected screen size is appropriate, else the viewing angle may be too large for the students who are at front corner seats or too small image for those sitting at farthest. More recently, 16: 9 or panoramic formats are gradually replacing the 4:3 format.

Another element that is crucial is brightness. Contrary to popular perception, the distance of the projector from the viewing point is irrelevant, when it comes to brightness. It primarily depends on the optimized match between illumination of a specific lamp type and the projector machinery. Brightness can also be significantly impacted by the endurance of the lamp that you assemble for replacement. Having a high-quality lamp is key to cracking the right brightness of the projector.

Contrast and resolution are also important factors for a wholesome viewing experience. The clear image and correct color performance help to understand concepts and videos, especially in cases where the concept is explained with multiple colour formats.

Similarly, the difference in different resolutions is highlighted, in case the presentation content has small letters, or when the projected image exceeds 3 metres.

What sets ams OSRAM P-VIP® lamps apart

As we have established above, lamps are critical for the superior functioning of any projector, as they dictate how the viewing experience will be in classrooms! While there are several options available today, OSRAM P-VIP® projection lamps ensure a long lamp life with high light output and uniform light distribution. The result is a long-lasting image that is crisp, with consistent brightness and vivid colours. Moreover, their excellent quality and reliability help with trouble-free operation throughout the life of the lamp.

Some of the benefits of these lamps include superior light output, long lamp life, uniform light distribution, excellent quality, high safety, and no violation of any Intellectual Property (IP) laws. With so much and more on offer, schools must not wait any longer! It’s time to welcome students with a bang and help them climb the ladder of success through interactive learning!

Please be careful!

Negative effects can be caused by using counterfeit ams OSRAM P-VIP® lamps

As one of the best-selling OSRAM lamps, counterfeits of P-VIP® projector lamps are seen in the market. Please be careful! no one can guarantee the light performance and these can even cause negative effects to your eyes.