For years, we have treated the planet as our birthright to use, abuse and exploit. Unfortunately, our misgivings are showing up in ways that are far more detrimental than we could have ever imagined. Climate change is a real issue – some pertinent statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) state that between 2030 and 2050, it will cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has revealed that the deaths caused as a consequence of climate change can be reduced, if the world limits the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celsius. While this temperature isn’t as safe too, what’s even more alarming is that every additional tenth of a degree of warming can cause harm to people’s lives.

It’s still not too late – if us humans, individually and collectively – attempt to right the wrongs done to Earth. There’s no denying that the planet has been on the brink, but it’s time to undo the damage in every possible way we can. It is also a clarion call for corporates to rethink their strategies and take consistent efforts to reverse the aftermath.

In this regard, Mahindra Rise has launched their new campaign #TogetherWeRise via a film. Through this film, the issue of environmental damage is viewed from the lens of children, who relentlessly urge the corporates of today to lay down a climate-conscious roadmap for the future of business. The film turns the spotlight on sustainability, gender diversity, and purpose-led growth to name a few in a powerful narrative; which is core to the purpose of RISE.

How can we reverse the damage?

While reversing the damage caused by climate change is not as simple, it is certainly possible to slow it down. We can take the first step by removing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than we are emitting. A report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) has highlighted more than 400 milestones to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Some of them include no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects, as well as no investment for ‘unabated’ coal plants. It is also imperative that by 2035, the sale of new internal combustion engine passenger cars stops.

The Mahindra Group, one of India’s most admired corporations with businesses in over 100 countries, is cognisant of the glaring situation. Since its inception in 1945, the company has adhered to its Rise philosophy which calls for ‘driving positive change in the lives of people’ while believing that ‘only when we enable others to rise, will we rise.’

The Group has reinforced their commitment to being carbon neutral by 2040, while already being water positive. They were also the first company to sign EP100, a global initiative led by the international non-profit Climate Group, bringing together over 120 energy smart businesses committed to measuring and reporting on energy efficiency improvements. What’s more, they have India’s first carbon-neutral and zero waste to landfill factory, which is at the Mahindra Igatpuri plant.

The changemakers of tomorrow

Moving further in the right direction, their new campaign #TogetherWeRise showcases their unwavering belief that whatever is good for the world, is good for business. What creates value, also creates profit. In order to make this more relevant for the world we live in today, Mahindra has refreshed the messaging for Rise, giving a modern-day voice to a 77-year-old legacy of values.

The film has a beautiful message for every business delivered by the consumers of the future. It holds a powerful business strategy that can help companies grow. Whether it’s Greta Thunberg or Licypriya Kangujam back home, the younger generation – the thought leaders of tomorrow – are asking the right questions, urging the larger corporates to be answerable for their future. In a very nuanced manner, the campaign nudges the viewer to be aware of what’s happening, inspiring them to drive change.

It is essential for the businesses of the future to rejig their ‘purpose’ to be relevant for the times we live in. They must be alert regarding the three mega-shifts occurring around the world: climate change, disruptions caused by technological advancements, and higher value accretion for businesses that are focused on ESG and technology. Mahindra thought it is the right time to Rise – for a more equal world, to be future-ready and to create value.

The three pillars enable ‘Businesses for the Future’ to serve the ‘Consumers of the Future’ with the larger goal of making the world a better place for all. The call for action therefore, is #TogetherWeRise!

Check out the film now and do your bit to be a part of this movement!

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’

