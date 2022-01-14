Unifying India on the platform of progress

Bharat, essentially an agrarian economy shaped by a rural society, is fast assimilating into India, an uberised, middle-class urban landscape. In the process, Our nation making an emphatic impact on the world with its prowess, be it in technology talent, healthcare management and telemedicine, fuelling development and powering good on all fronts.

Enabling A New Rise

The rise of a New India is all pervasive. A multitude of welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (Skill India), Ayushman Bharat (healthcare), Jan Dhan Yojana (banking), and more have acted as catalysts in bringing Bharat and India together.

“Hitachi MGRM Net with a fine blend of technology and value systems is driving a large part of this rural-urban conjoining”. As a technology solutions provider, Hitachi MGRM Net is crafting innovative solutions under multiple domains covering the citizen life cycle. The Company’s primary focus is the psychological dimension of the human personality connected with their social surroundings and a state of life.

Hitachi MGRM Net is implementing state-of-the-art e-governance systems and services which are based on unique proprietary technologies developed through years of research. The vision of transforming what is often perceived as two Indias by addressing the problems of the society at large, and in the process, improving the citizens’ quality of life is working at its best.

“ In the last two years, there’s been a National Digital Health Blueprint, a new education policy, and the farm laws. In the immediate past, we have shown the world our endeavours in transforming healthcare, through active collaboration and empowering the future of digital healthcare with telemedicine solutions. From relevance of society perspective, in different ways, the nation is assimilating its rural households into the definition of the urban middle class. By introducing technologies through effectually integrating Hitachi Social Innovation Business solutions, we are addressing health needs within the realm of technology, and focusing on child, women, and farmer welfare resulting in the desired outcomes. At Hitachi India, as we continue to help build a Forward-looking India, a future modernized and advanced with all the emphasis to improve and enhance the core values –Social, Environmental, and Economic for its citizens.”

Mr. Bharat Kaushal,

Managing Director, Hitachi India

Shaping A Tech- Driven Society

Popularly known as M-Star™ and M-Gov™ and developed on the patented concepts of Delivery to Development and Multi-Completeness Solutions, Hitachi India has deployed transformational tools to address the citizen life cycle. Both are robust CAPEX and OPEX models integrated on a single platform that works seamlessly amid multiple modular tech solutions. They are key to Hitachi MGRM Net’s overall offerings. Targeted at B2G2C, B2B, and B2C segments on an institutional level, these revolutionary M-Governance models operate at various layers – the public layer, the institutional layer, and the administrative layer. Hitachi MGRM Net also partners with the government towards digitally transforming the society and ‘Powering good’, by co-creating solutions that enhance the social, environmental, and economic values of the society.

To illustrate, a path-breaking innovation has been achieved in the telemedicine space, one of the core requirements that emerge during the pandemic. Piloted in Karnataka, again on two vastly disparate settings like Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, and Hubli, largely a small town an agronomic setting, Hitachi MGRM Net’s rural and urban telemedicine solutions have brought a new dimension to healthcare dissemination India. Based on the next-generation M-Star Telemed platform, the solutions developed by Hitachi MGRM Net are utilized in digitalizing the process of healthcare management and information dissemination in both rural and urban areas.

On healthcare, as well as other solutions, Hitachi MGRM Net actively collaborates with both UNDP and NITI Aayog to ensure the right solutions reach the country’s citizens. For instance, e-Governance solutions for agriculture is one area where Hitachi MGRM Net has advanced India by decades through the deployment of sensors, the internet of things (IoT), drones, big data analytics, machine learning, and blockchain.

Centred On Citizen Service

M-Star™ Learning Support Platform, a revolutionary, collaborative method of learning at the doorstep, is another social innovation Hitachi India, through Hitachi MGRM Net, has been brought into the country for improving the quality of citizen service. The key objectives of such a learning platform are access to high-quality expert educational content, standardisation of courses, improved learning outcomes, and right skilling and building of capacity and resources.

Powering Transformation

Hitachi MGRM Net is enabling society’s balanced transformation through the democratisation of benefits by leveraging technology. Digital innovation through research, insights, and the intent of powering good as a society is being infused to the masses. It is one platform of progress, e-governance, healthcare, and education for all are key to this journey. Agricultural empowerment and citizen solutions coupled with education are the other two foundations of growth. At Hitachi MGRM Net, the relentless drive is on taking these mandates forward in a technological environment to benefit India.

