Banking Services to Meet Every Need of the Public

In 1992, Mr. K. Paul Thomas founded ESAF as an idea to solve social oriented issues through advisory services. From a society to a Non-bank financial institution, to a Small Finance Bank and later to a Scheduled Bank, Mr. Thomas successfully steered the group’s diversification into retail, healthcare and corporate facilitation services. In 2015, the Bank was one among the top 10 microfinance institutions chosen by Reserve Bank of India to extend banking services to the low income segments. The inauguration was attended by Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, Opposition Leader, K Paul Thomas, MD and CEO, George Thomas, Executive Vice President of ESAF Small Finance Bank.

ESAF Small Finance Bank is a Scheduled commercial bank, that redefines the banking experience to all our stakeholders. They primarily focus on expanding the banking horizon to new unbanked areas, but they also stand as a bank for all with its presence in urban, semi urban and rural areas. No matter whether you are an individual or a businessman or an entrepreneur or an NRI, ESAF is here to meet your needs.

Through ESAF, Mr. Thomas has brought to fruition some revolutionary changes in the socio-economic environment of the most backward regions of our country. The changes were initiated mainly through interventions like livelihood generation, financial inclusion, rural infrastructure, rural healthcare, rural education etc. Other initiatives like construction of toilets and facilitating activation of water connections in rural areas supported the Swachh Bharath movement promoted by the Central Government of India.

Under the headship of Mr. K. Paul Thomas the company currently has a Pan-India presence with 421 banking outlets across 17 states in India and it reaches out to more than 3 million customers. As of March 31, 2019, it has AUM of Rs 4,972 Cr. The organization now employs over 7,000 employees (at Bank 3300 and another 4000 are employed with their business correspondence) across different levels and is reckoned as one among the few corporates in Kerala being sought after by qualified talents.

The bank offers a host of modern banking services like ATMs, Debit Card, Safe Deposit Lockers, Internet banking, mobile banking, Agent banking, SMS banking, RTGS, NEFT, CTS etc. The door step delivery services, SKYPE facility at branches and Hrudaya Deposit Scheme are some of the exclusive features offered by ESAF Small Finance Bank.

About the Founder

K. Paul Thomas is the Founder of ESAF group of social enterprises, which includes ESAF Small Finance Bank. Currently he holds the position of Managing Director and CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank. In 2015, the Bank was one among the top 10 microfinance institutions chosen by Reserve Bank of India to extend banking services to the low income segments. The bank, which was formed in 2017 is currently counted as one of the best among its genre.

As a strong advocate of sustainable human development, climate change and democratic governance, Mr Paul's contributions have received accolades and recognitions at local, regional, national and international forums. He is the recipient of SKOCH Award for Financial Inclusion and Karma Ratna Award, for exemplary contribution to Kerala society. He has been on the board of various institutions including MFIN-Microfinance Institutions Network. Mr.Paul Thomas is currently the Chairman of SADHAN(Association of Community Development Finance Institutions in India).