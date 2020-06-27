Banking Services to Meet Every Need of the Public

No ifs, just butts
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
In 1992, Mr. K. Paul Thomas founded ESAF as an idea to solve social oriented issues through advisory services. From a society to a Non-bank financial institution, to a Small Finance Bank and later to a Scheduled Bank, Mr. Thomas successfully steered the group’s diversification into retail, healthcare and corporate facilitation services. In 2015, the Bank was one among the top 10 microfinance institutions chosen by Reserve Bank of India to extend banking services to the low income segments. The inauguration was attended by Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, Opposition Leader, K Paul Thomas, MD and CEO, George Thomas, Executive Vice President of ESAF Small Finance Bank.
ESAF Small Finance Bank is a Scheduled commercial bank, that redefines the banking experience to all our stakeholders. They primarily focus on expanding the banking horizon to new unbanked areas, but they also stand as a bank for all with its presence in urban, semi urban and rural areas. No matter whether you are an individual or a businessman or an entrepreneur or an NRI, ESAF is here to meet your needs.
Through ESAF, Mr. Thomas has brought to fruition some revolutionary changes in the socio-economic environment of the most backward regions of our country. The changes were initiated mainly through interventions like livelihood generation, financial inclusion, rural infrastructure, rural healthcare, rural education etc. Other initiatives like construction of toilets and facilitating activation of water connections in rural areas supported the Swachh Bharath movement promoted by the Central Government of India.
Under the headship of Mr. K. Paul Thomas the company currently has a Pan-India presence with 421 banking outlets across 17 states in India and it reaches out to more than 3 million customers. As of March 31, 2019, it has AUM of Rs 4,972 Cr. The organization now employs over 7,000 employees (at Bank 3300 and another 4000 are employed with their business correspondence) across different levels and is reckoned as one among the few corporates in Kerala being sought after by qualified talents.
The bank offers a host of modern banking services like ATMs, Debit Card, Safe Deposit Lockers, Internet banking, mobile banking, Agent banking, SMS banking, RTGS, NEFT, CTS etc. The door step delivery services, SKYPE facility at branches and Hrudaya Deposit Scheme are some of the exclusive features offered by ESAF Small Finance Bank.
K. Paul Thomas is the Founder of ESAF group of social enterprises, which includes ESAF Small Finance Bank. Currently he holds the position of Managing Director and CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank. In 2015, the Bank was one among the top 10 microfinance institutions chosen by Reserve Bank of India to extend banking services to the low income segments. The bank, which was formed in 2017 is currently counted as one of the best among its genre.
As a strong advocate of sustainable human development, climate change and democratic governance, Mr Paul's contributions have received accolades and recognitions at local, regional, national and international forums. He is the recipient of SKOCH Award for Financial Inclusion and Karma Ratna Award, for exemplary contribution to Kerala society. He has been on the board of various institutions including MFIN-Microfinance Institutions Network. Mr.Paul Thomas is currently the Chairman of SADHAN(Association of Community Development Finance Institutions in India).
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The editorial staff of The Hindu BusinessLine had no role in this article
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Covid-19 has meant no tourists or joy rides at the Ridge in Shimla, leaving horse owners in penury
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...