Why buy gold? Here are 4 reasons to invest in the yellow metal

We invest with an intention to get a return on our investment. There are numerous investment options that include real estate, stocks, mutual funds, which needs an individual to speculate its potential to promise good returns in future, especially during turbulent times. One such investment option that has been perceived as the safest bet in terms of investment is ‘gold’.

With growing economic instability, many are considering the yellow metal as a feasible investment opportunity. Certified financial advisors also advise their clients to include gold in their portfolio, which will act as a hedge against losses caused by any other asset segment. Besides diversifying the investment portfolio, gold offers easy liquidity and also protects against inflation risks.

Why should you invest in physical gold?

There are numerous reasons to invest in gold. It is not only a low maintenance, self-appreciating asset but can also be passed on to the next generation. However, we would like to focus on the key reasons that make gold a lucrative yet a safe area for investment.

# Protection against inflation risks: At times, when money loses its value during inflation, investment in cash may not be a lucrative option as it depreciates in value. Investing in gold and other safe assets will ensure protection against risks associated with inflation. There are various gold investment plans that would suit your investment criteria. Investing in a suitable gold scheme is rewarding in the long run as gold has shown its resilience towards inflation and has been able to reduce its investor’s risk by a huge margin.

# Easy liquidity: Liquidating other investment options is a time-consuming affair. For instance, buying an immovable property requires a lot of money and in the time of need, selling it for liquid cash won’t be easy. On the contrary, investment in gold is a more flexible and easy option. In case of any contingency, gold can be sold against cash or it may be pledged to take out a loan from any financial institution.

# Price stability: During turbulent market situations, embroiled geopolitical scenarios or any negative publicity of an institution, the value of other investment options witnesses a downfall. In a tensed market scenario, gold is a much stable option as it does not slip down by a huge margin. In fact, during a crisis in the financial market, investing in gold is a wiser option as its prices usually spike immediately after the slump is over.

# Balances other investments: While it is good to invest in options like real estate and the stock market for its viability in the long run, it is advised to supplement these investments by adding some gold to your portfolio. It will protect other investments by diversifying the risks and ensure good returns.

Investment on gold has been an age-old practice among Indian families and households. With gold retailers offering various gold saving schemes, it has become easier for Indian buyers to make some economical and convenient investment in gold. Bhima Group, a jewellery brand with a strong footprint in South India offers various monthly gold scheme options that makes buying gold jewellery easier for its customers. The jewellery brand has rolled out its ‘online jewellery purchase plan’, wherein, buyers can enrol for Golden Key and secure gold in Easy Monthly Advance (EMA) payments, without paying additional making charges.

Under Bhima’s Golden Key Plan, which is the best gold saving scheme online, customers can make a monthly advance payment of minimum Rs. 5000/- for 11 months and the aggregate monthly advance payment can be redeemed at the end of 11 th month with full benefit. Bhima’s BIS hallmarked 22-karat gold jewellery or coins comes with no additional charges, which makes it an ideal option for investment. To make the entire process of buying and selling gold, Bhima facilitates its customers to redeem from a wide range of collections from its website www.bhimagold.com or by video shopping assisted by their experts.

Besides the Golden Key Plan, Bhima also offers gold coins and jewellery under its ‘Kubera’ scheme, wherein, customers can invest a minimum of Rs. 2000 per month for 11 months and get flat 50 percent discount on its making charges. For more meticulous investment, Bhima has its ‘Samruddhi’ scheme, wherein, one can buy gold coins and jewellery by investing a minimum of Rs. 1000 per month for 11 months and avail a discount of up to 20 percent on making charges. Under Bhima’s ‘Ratna’ scheme, buyers can invest a minimum amount of Rs. 5000 per month for 11 months and avail one month benefit on buying gold jewellery. This scheme also extends to diamond jewellery that needs a minimum investment of Rs. 5000 per month for 11 months with a two months benefit upon purchase of diamond jewellery.

Various schemes offered by reputed jewellery brands like the Bhima Group make investment in gold an easy and convenient option. Buyers can invest in a plan that will not only ensure good returns in the long run, but will also be easy on their pockets. By rolling out gold schemes online, Bhima Jewellers is offering more convenience to buyers to invest in gold from anywhere in the country!