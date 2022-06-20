Sartorial law

Perhaps not since Bertie Wooster wrote his ‘magnum opus’ on what the well-dressed gentleman is wearing, in his Aunt Dahlia’s newsweekly ‘Milady’s Boudoir’, giving the famous Wodehousian character grist for his infinite boast about his literary acumen, has the aspect of what a person is wearing come as much to the fore as when Justice PB Bhajantri of Patna High Court took a Bihari IAS officer to task for his “poor sartorial choice”.
The exchange between them has provided millions some merriment through a now-famous video. While many enjoyed the man-in-the-dock's tongue-tied discomfiture, the popular opinion has been against the judge. Bhajantri apparently believes there is a ‘dress code’ for courtroom appearance by government officers, which, in his opinion, includes wearing a coat.
Such instances, Bar & Bench points out, have happened before, too. In August 2017, the Himachal Pradesh High Court took exception to a lady government official appearing before it in a multi-coloured checked shirt and jeans, which Judges Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Ajay Mohan Goel believed lowered the majesty of law.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.