The fate of PPAs under IBC decided

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
In a finding that should come as a relief to lenders, the Supreme Court of India has ensured the continuance of power purchase agreements (PPA) between the power generators and the buyers – basically, setting to rest the uncertainty regarding the status of power generators undergoing insolvency proceedings.
In the case of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) Vs Amit Gupta, the principal question before the Supreme Court was whether the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had the jurisdiction under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, in disputes involving PPAs. Another point was whether the IBC could regulate the right of GUVNL to terminate the PPA.
At the heart of the issue is what happens to the PPA if a power generator is dragged into insolvency proceedings. The Supreme Court has essentially said that you cannot terminate a PPA and also take the generator to the NCLT for recovery of dues. This is because the moment a power buyer terminates a PPA under a clause in the agreement, the power generator ceases to be a going concern.
Now, that is a problem, because under the IBC, the corporate debtor is treated as a going concern; if it is declared insolvent, the creditors have no say and the matter passes to the liquidator. In fact, in the past, in several cases (Reid & Taylor, Bharati Defence, Gujarat NRE Coke) the NCLT had asked the liquidator to sell the companies as going concerns. So, if a power purchaser, such as an electricity distribution company (discom) – like GUVNL – terminates the PPA, the power generator finds himself in a legal grey area.
In the present case, the Supreme Court appraised the jurisdictions of the NCLT and the NCLAT under the IBC and held that they did indeed have the jurisdiction to adjudicate on PPA. It also said that the jurisdiction of the NCLT/NCLAT overrode that of the respective State electricity regulatory commission – it would be the tribunals that would decide on the applicability of the PPAs. Unless, of course, the reason for the termination of the PPA is something other than insolvency, in which case, the other statutory bodies would have precedence over the IBC. The apex court observed that if a PPA is terminated, then the power generator would no longer be a going concern and as such, the continuation of the PPA was important for the CIRP proceedings.
Writing in India Business Law Journal, Abhirup Dasgupta and Bhawana Sharma, lawyers with HSA Advocates, note that since the judgment ensures that the continuity of PPAs brings “considerable relief to lenders of power generators that are currently undergoing insolvency proceedings.” Therefore, the lenders can expect to get more value through insolvency resolution, of course, assuming that the power generator continues to supply power and earn revenues.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
As India witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases of tragic proportions, several brands decided to mute their ...
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...