Science and Technology

Biodegradable packing from guar gum and chitosan

| Updated on October 10, 2021

Polymer developed by Guwahati scientists is strong, water-repellent and hardy

Two Indian scientists, Devashish Chowdhury and Sazzadur Rahman of the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Guwahati, have developed a biodegradable polymer from guar gum and chitosan, both of which are polysaccharides (sugars) extracted from guar beans and shells of crabs and shrimps. This polymer is a good packaging material as it is both strong, water-repellent and can take rough use.

The researchers found that the fabricated cross-linked film does not dissolve in water even after 240 hours. In addition, the mechanical strength of cross-linked guar gum-chitosan composite film was higher compared to general biopolymers.

The cross-linked guar gum-chitosan composite film was also highly water-repellent or hydrophobic due to its high contact angle of 92.8 degrees. It had low water vapour permeability compared with film made only from chitosan.

The superior mechanical strength, water-repellent properties, and resistance to harsh environmental conditions increase the potential of the fabricated cross-linked guar gum-chitosan being used in packaging, says a government of India press release.

Published on October 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.