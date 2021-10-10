Biodegradable packing from guar gum and chitosan

Two Indian scientists, Devashish Chowdhury and Sazzadur Rahman of the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Guwahati, have developed a biodegradable polymer from guar gum and chitosan, both of which are polysaccharides (sugars) extracted from guar beans and shells of crabs and shrimps. This polymer is a good packaging material as it is both strong, water-repellent and can take rough use.

The researchers found that the fabricated cross-linked film does not dissolve in water even after 240 hours. In addition, the mechanical strength of cross-linked guar gum-chitosan composite film was higher compared to general biopolymers.

The cross-linked guar gum-chitosan composite film was also highly water-repellent or hydrophobic due to its high contact angle of 92.8 degrees. It had low water vapour permeability compared with film made only from chitosan.

The superior mechanical strength, water-repellent properties, and resistance to harsh environmental conditions increase the potential of the fabricated cross-linked guar gum-chitosan being used in packaging, says a government of India press release.