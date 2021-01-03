Business Tech

Ramanujan prize for Carolina Araujo

| Updated on January 03, 2021 Published on January 03, 2021

The 2020 Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians has gone to Dr Carolina Araujo, from the Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics (IMPA), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for her outstanding work in algebraic geometry.

The prize, funded by the Indian government, is awarded to a researcher from a developing country in association with the International Centre for Theoretical Physics and the International Mathematical Union.

