In brief: Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
With the passing of the year 2020, the government has missed the deadline for announcing its ‘Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, 2020’, which will be the fifth such policy since independence. It has, however, finalised a draft and put it up on the Department of Science and Technology website for public comments. The policy is broadly directional, lacks in specifics but still has several interesting ideas. Here are some:
A Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Development Bank will be created to direct long-term investments in select strategic areas. For large-scale mission-mode programmes, rules of lending will be modified for an easier flow of finance.
A Strategic Technology Development Fund is to be set up to home-grow strategic technologies in areas such as nuclear science, space, cyber technology and biotechnology. The fund, managed by a Strategic Technology Development Board, will also provide finance to the private sector and higher education institutions for research with specific goals. The idea is to go “beyond government departments” to enhance innovation. A “strategic export policy to enable private players to thrive in the international markets” is on the cards.
Appropriate institutional mechanisms are to be created to dip into the untapped potential of the highly-skilled Indian scientific diaspora. There will be opportunities for them to return, or to contribute from wherever they are based. An “engagement portal” exclusively to bring together Indian scientists and technocrats worldwide and to engage with Indian researchers is being planned. The diaspora will “participate in high-level consultations for key sectors”.
The role of S&T in defining foreign policy priorities “will be vitalized”. Apart from ‘S&T for diplomatic benefits’, ‘diplomacy for S&T development’ is to be promoted. Multilateral dialogues will be initiated with key partner countries on matters related to all aspects of technology and innovation, including issues around technology governance. The number of Indian S&T counsellors in various countries will be increased — and “will be empowered to create opportunities for greater participation of the Indian scientific community, both in India and abroad”.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...