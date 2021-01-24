Cloud gaming to get big play; brands go circular

WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the coming 12 months. Developed by Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, the agency’s futures think tank and innovation unit, it points to shifts in consumer behaviour and creative innovations that are set to go mainstream. The one hundred trends drawn from diverse fields are designed to help marketers.

Among the trends it has spotlighted are:

Mobilising fandom: Fandoms are taking on a life of their own, moving from simply consuming pop culture to becoming content creators for their idols.

Cloud gaming: Video games have become the latest media to get ‘Netflixized’. Already Amazon, Google, Tencent, Microsoft, Sony and Facebook are betting big on cloud gaming

Big Brands Go Circular: From Gucci to Uniqlo, fashion brands are getting into the second-hand business, driven by rising sustainability concerns and slimmer wallets

Foraged ingredients: Not another food trend, but a beauty one, with the emergence of new skincare brands made with wild-harvested plants and promising potent results

Live commerce: Retail-tainment is moving online with engaging, tailored shopping experiences using video streaming to demonstrate and sell products and interact with customers in real time