Detecting ad fraud

Com Olho, a cloud-based machine learning platform, has become the country’s first company to receive a patent for advertising fraud detection.

Industry estimates suggest that nearly 15 per cent of online ad spend is lost in advertising fraud — which translates to almost ₹3,500 crore.

Com Olho uses AI and non-rule-based methods to detect data attribution manipulation and saves unproductive marketing spends. Often, metrics such as cost per click and cost per transaction are rendered meaningless when the clicks are fraudulent. Com Olho’s solution can reduce these frauds.