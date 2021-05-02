Dressing up in denims

Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it says, is for the modern-day professional who “needs to seamlessly shift between work and play”. The brand has also launched a campaign, ‘Move In The New Blue’, featuring actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The campaign, conceptualised by Famous Innovations, will feature across television, print and digital.

Targeting young professionals, Van Heusen Denim Labs will offer a collection of shirts, trousers, layering pieces like truckers, jackets and blazers for both men and women. It features style elements such as a contoured waist for maximum grip and sleek look, reinforced seams for extra durability, power stretch for easy movement and easy-access pockets.