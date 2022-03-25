Indian Premier League kicks off, sponsorship galore across the board

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off from Saturday, March 26, starting with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

After two editions of early empty stadiums, 25 per cent capacity has been allowed. Two new teams — Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants — will be taking part in the cricketing league. A total of 74 matches will be played in a span of two months, across four venues, 3 stadia in Mumbai and one in Pune.

Brand valuation

Experts anticipate brand valuation for the cricketing league to increase by 12-15 per cent this edition. Said Ajimon Francis of Brand Finance, “While there are global concerns around tournament stalling in the middle like the previous two editions. The IPL brand has proven to be reliable to its stakeholders, despite the pandemic. There are additional number of teams and additional number of matches, resulting in the number of advertisers to go up.”

As audiences are allowed to attend the matches, Francis anticipates the gate revenue to go up, “which will be highly beneficial for the franchises since the funds will go to the central pool,” Francis said. “It is going to get a lot of traction both on the field as well as online. Especially as this is the big offline event in the post-Covid era. The viewership will be better than last year, primarily due to the breadth of offering (10 teams),” said Anuj Kapoor, Professor of Marketing at IIM-Ahmedabad.

Broadcasters are reporting that most of their advertising inventory has been sold out as a result of IPL, certain market watchers suggest that Disney Star is expected to close advertising deals with ₹4,3000 crore. With the addition of two new teams, franchises are also reporting a jump in sponsorships. According to reports, teams eye 15-20 per cent jump in sponsorships this year with nearly 100 per cent of their inventories already booked.

The Board of Cricketing Control of India is expected to earn ₹800 crore from sponsorships, according to experts.