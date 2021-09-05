Marketing

NUGGETS

Limca’s new record

| Updated on September 05, 2021

Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by Coca-Cola — was born. And it is 30 years of the much loved Limca Book of Records, modelled on the Guinness Book of Records. Commemorating two milestones, Hachette India is presenting a special edition of Limca Book of Records (LBR). It combines two challenging years and amidst the listing of various new feats and records, honours the spirit of Covid-19 warriors. The 2020–22 edition also includes Record Rewind capsules of earlier records and Super 30 features highlighting milestones over the past three decades befitting of Limca’s new positioning which pays tribute to the ‘doers’ in life.

Published on September 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.