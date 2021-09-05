Limca’s new record

Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by Coca-Cola — was born. And it is 30 years of the much loved Limca Book of Records, modelled on the Guinness Book of Records. Commemorating two milestones, Hachette India is presenting a special edition of Limca Book of Records (LBR). It combines two challenging years and amidst the listing of various new feats and records, honours the spirit of Covid-19 warriors. The 2020–22 edition also includes Record Rewind capsules of earlier records and Super 30 features highlighting milestones over the past three decades befitting of Limca’s new positioning which pays tribute to the ‘doers’ in life.