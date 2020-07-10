Nuggets: Tuning into India

There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider TuneCore has announced its launch in India. Tunecore.in will allow India-based artistes to collect revenue from streaming services, digital download stores, in the local currency.

TuneCore India artistes can distribute their music to the platform’s extensive network of digital stores across the globe, including Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, as well as local India store, JioSaavn, with Gaana, Hungama, and Wynk coming soon.

As an introductory offer, TuneCore artistes in India will get 50 per cent off the regular distribution costs with singles available for ₹499 (regularly ₹999) and first year distribution for albums available for ₹1,499 (regularly ₹2,899).

TuneCore India is the eight international expansion for the Brooklyn, NY-based service provider.

Weikfield bakes a brand refresh

After six decades, heritage brand Weikfield, known primarily for its custard powder and baking powder, has gone in for a comprehensive brand refresh. The company is repackaging itself with a promise of “Giving life to life’s little celebrations”. The new strategy will include a new logo, new sonic identity and a new mass media campaign.

According to Dipy S Sachdeva, Chief Executive Officer, Weikfield, the brand nurtures bigger ambitions and wants to make it the most loved food brand in the country by making a play on the platform of international cuisine. The brand recently expanded into pasta, falooda, sauces and cake mixes. “While we may have changed on the outside, our core values of great taste and great quality remain unchanged,” he says.

Drive-thru Starbucks

Tata Starbucks has opened its first drive-thru store in India in Zirakpur, at Dhillon Plaza on the Ambala Chandigarh Expressway. The timing could not be better as customers keen on maintaining social distancing would rather pick up a coffee from their vehicles.

Those who want to stop and take a break can enjoy the typical Starbucks experience at the two-level store with free WiFi, and Starbucks merchandise available for purchase. Tata Starbucks now has 187 stores in the country. “The opening of our first drive-thru store showcases our commitment to evolving our brand and business in India and providing new and meaningful experiences to our customers,” said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks. The coffee chain is pushing the drive-thru with the digital marketing “Why wait for your brew, when you can drive-thru?”

Rating the immunity boosters

Confused by the array of immunity boosting food products lining shop shelves? Food rating system LabelBlind, a digital platform that offers solutions in the space of nutrition technology, has released a report that assesses food and beverage products based on 19 immunity enhancing and immunity suppressing nutrients as declared on food labels. The report aims to guide consumers in the choice of food products. Over 8,000 food and beverage prepackaged products were studied for immunity functions based on the label content. In the atta category, TrueFarm and 24 Mantra whole wheat atta were rated the top two. In Edible Oil, Saffola Active Pro Weight watchers blended oil came up tops. The report looks at dairy, rice, ghee, energy bars and a host of other food categories.