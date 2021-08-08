On the campaign trail

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
If India’s Olympic outing was a mixed bag, with a few joyous moments provided by the men’s hockey team, wrestler Ravi Dahiya, P V Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain bringing home medals, even as shooting hopes disappointed, then brands have not exactly distinguished themselves. Moment marketing by Perfetti, Aditya Birla, P&G created a controversial storm as to the ethics of such opportunism.
Meanwhile, as we head into the Independence Day week, brands are unleashing patriotic fervour.
Celebrating Diversi-tea
An eye-catching Independence campaign is Tata Tea Premium’s #DeshKaKulhad initiative. The tea brand unveiled a collection of Kulhads from different states handcrafted by Indian artisans. In collaboration with Rare Planet, a startup that promotes and works with the artisan community across India, Tata Tea is getting a team of artisans to paint kulhads in regional styles depicting various themes that are pride for that region. Artisans will be given a particular style of regional art, which they’ll have to use while painting — for example, Kalamkari, Gond, Madhubani etc. They will curate a list of themes for each state depicting landmarks, history, food, festivals and culture. The kulhads will be up for sale and proceeds will go to Indian craftspeople. Also, part of this well thought out initiative is a video anthem celebrating the artisans of India. Sung by the singer and composer — Rituraj Mohanty — India’s Raw Star 2014 winner and a popular Pop Sufi rock artist, the singer can be seen humming to the tunes praising the talented Kulhad artisans from different parts of India.
The kadak spirit
Tata Tea Premium has been quite busy as it has also launched two new films celebrating the kadak spirit of Mumbaikars and Maharasthrian women. This is a part of its series of hyperlocal campaigns celebrating India’s rich cultural diversity and invoking regional pride. The brand has previously released its hyperlocal campaigns in markets like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Odisha.
