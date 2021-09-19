On the campaign trail

The festive season brings with it a surge in advertising. We noticed a rise in contest-based-campaigns, but the pick of the fortnight was undoubtedly Cadbury's gender swap remake of its 90s campaign and Ambuja Cement's comic act.

The Wall of Fame

Humour goes a long way in aiding brand recall. Think Ambuja Cement and think quirky, funny ad campaigns. Remember the hilarious Bhai Bhai ad wherein two brothers try to break down the wall between them, or the Great Khali ad featuring the WWE wrestler, who shares the challenges faced by a seven-foot-something man? It established the giant strength proposition of the brand and is now in the advertising wall of fame. Ambuja is back now with another entertaining ad – Deewar2 - featuring Boman Irani, Vinay Pathak and the unbreakable wall!

Cadbury bowls us over

Remember Cadbury Dairy Milk’s iconic campaign of the 1990s, where a cricketer strikes the ball and there is a moment of suspense at the boundary as the fielder readies to catch it? The camera pans to the tense audience and a young girl and back again to the field where the ball crosses the boundary. The young girl descends on the cricket pitch and does an absurd little jig and steals our hearts. Cadbury has now recreated the same ad but with a lovely, contemporary twist – this time it’s a girl batting and the boy doing the jig. We are bowled over, all over again! Kuch Khaas hai!

Contests galore

For brands, contests are always a rewarding way to build better engagement. Fintech firm Bharat Pe has rolled out a contest for its merchant partners called BharatPe Lagao, World Cup Jao, with the winner getting a chance to get an all-inclusive package to Dubai to watch the T20 World Cup. But a more interesting contest is by Welspun India’s bed, bath and coordinates brand Spaces, which is back with its hunt for a Chief Style Officer, a campaign first rolled out last year. Built around a theme of sustainability, CSO Hunt 2.0 calls home décor enthusiasts to showcase a thoughtful living concept. Enticing cash prizes plus Welspun Flooring products await the winners. Actor Sonali Bendre is part of the jury. People can participate by DM’ing the heart emoji to the brand’s official Instagram page and following the link they get in response.

Split wide

FCB Interface’s new film for Mahindra Furio 7 range wherein Ajay Devgan enacts a stunt standing between two trucks is disappointing as it looks a pale copy of Van Damme’s Epic Split stunt between two reversing Volvo’s trucks.