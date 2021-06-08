20 lakh customers of other banks log in to ICICI Bank mobile app

Over 20 lakh customers of other banks are now using ICICI Bank’s revamped mobile banking app.

“The bank has paced to the milestone in a span of just five months after making iMobile Pay open to all, including customers of other banks,” ICICI Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also read: 10 lakh customers of other banks using ICICI Bank’s mobile app

Trends reveal that customers are using features such as pay to contact, bill payments and scan to pay.

ICICI Bank had opened its mobile banking platform to customers of all banks in December last year.

“The bank has transformed the app and renamed it ‘iMobile Pay’ five months ago to offer interoperability so that anyone, including customers of other banks, can experience the benefits of hassle-free payments and digital banking of ICICI Bank through this app. This was made possible by leveraging NPCI’s interoperable infrastructure,” said Bijith Bhaskar, Head - Digital Channels and Partnership, ICICI Bank.

Also read: ICICI Bank revamps app to offer services of any bank

The app has seen an encouraging response from metro cities and leading state capitals including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, among others.