3M India develops cleaning solution, Covid-relevant signage for global application

3M India has developed a surface cleaning solution and Covid appropriate signage for global application.

“The company is improving the lives of millions of Indians - from products that improve manufacturing efficiency and healthcare delivery to safety solutions that enhance road visibility and worker safety and everyday home cleaning solutions,” Ramesh Ramadurai, Managing Director, 3M India told BusinessLine.

Also read: 3M India to consolidate its Pune facilities at Ranjangaon

“3M Design Center at the Innovation Center in Bengaluru, one of five 3M Design Centers in the world, by taking a proactive route this pandemic necessitated our businesses to think of new products and solutions that are aligned to the global needs and launched 3M General Purpose Disinfectant & Cleaner P2,” he added.

Ramadurai said “Our design team and the commercial solutions division developed Covid appropriate signages to communicate social distancing, directional signage etc which have been used in multiple commercial and public spaces, like airports and so on.”

“There has been interesting and exciting work that has been coming out of our labs in India. Last year a product developed by a 3M India R&D team called Scotchkote Poly Tech Exp-RG700 Solar Heat Reflective coating, when applied on metallic and non-metallic substrates can reduce interior temperatures. A good solution for passenger trains.”

He further said “For the automotive industry a notable mention is 3M Low VOC Tapes with Acrylic Adhesive which are designed and engineered to meet the target values set by each OEM was developed.”

He added “In February this year, 3M made important global announcements around the company’s new environmental goals to achieve carbon neutrality, reduce water use and improve water quality. The company is investing $1 billion over the next 20 years to accelerate the new environmental stewardship goals.”