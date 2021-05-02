3M India develops cleaning solution, Covid-relevant signage for global application

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
3M India has developed a surface cleaning solution and Covid appropriate signage for global application.
“The company is improving the lives of millions of Indians - from products that improve manufacturing efficiency and healthcare delivery to safety solutions that enhance road visibility and worker safety and everyday home cleaning solutions,” Ramesh Ramadurai, Managing Director, 3M India told BusinessLine.
Also read: 3M India to consolidate its Pune facilities at Ranjangaon
“3M Design Center at the Innovation Center in Bengaluru, one of five 3M Design Centers in the world, by taking a proactive route this pandemic necessitated our businesses to think of new products and solutions that are aligned to the global needs and launched 3M General Purpose Disinfectant & Cleaner P2,” he added.
Ramadurai said “Our design team and the commercial solutions division developed Covid appropriate signages to communicate social distancing, directional signage etc which have been used in multiple commercial and public spaces, like airports and so on.”
“There has been interesting and exciting work that has been coming out of our labs in India. Last year a product developed by a 3M India R&D team called Scotchkote Poly Tech Exp-RG700 Solar Heat Reflective coating, when applied on metallic and non-metallic substrates can reduce interior temperatures. A good solution for passenger trains.”
He further said “For the automotive industry a notable mention is 3M Low VOC Tapes with Acrylic Adhesive which are designed and engineered to meet the target values set by each OEM was developed.”
He added “In February this year, 3M made important global announcements around the company’s new environmental goals to achieve carbon neutrality, reduce water use and improve water quality. The company is investing $1 billion over the next 20 years to accelerate the new environmental stewardship goals.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...