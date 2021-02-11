Companies

3M India to consolidate its Pune facilities at Ranjangaon

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

3M India plans to consolidate its Pune manufacturing facilities at Ranjangaon.

The company said it has taken the decision to consolidate its Pune plants into a single facility at Ranjangaon, Pune and discontinue production at its Pimpri facility during the quarter October-December 2021.

At present,the Pimpri facility is owned and managed by 3M Electro & Communication India Private Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of 3M India Ltd.

These actions will enable 3M to operate more efficiently, simplify supply chains, leverage scale, and enhance customer support. The company has taken care and consideration to offer employment to all workmen in Pimpri at the Ranjangaon plant. 3M will work closely with employees and all stakeholders for a smooth transition.

The company, in a regulatory filing to the exchanges, said: “3M continually assesses business operations to ensure the company is focused on the right opportunities to support strategic priorities, drive growth, and meet customers’ evolving needs.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 11, 2021
3M India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.