3M India to consolidate its Pune facilities at Ranjangaon

3M India plans to consolidate its Pune manufacturing facilities at Ranjangaon.

The company said it has taken the decision to consolidate its Pune plants into a single facility at Ranjangaon, Pune and discontinue production at its Pimpri facility during the quarter October-December 2021.

At present,the Pimpri facility is owned and managed by 3M Electro & Communication India Private Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of 3M India Ltd.

These actions will enable 3M to operate more efficiently, simplify supply chains, leverage scale, and enhance customer support. The company has taken care and consideration to offer employment to all workmen in Pimpri at the Ranjangaon plant. 3M will work closely with employees and all stakeholders for a smooth transition.

The company, in a regulatory filing to the exchanges, said: “3M continually assesses business operations to ensure the company is focused on the right opportunities to support strategic priorities, drive growth, and meet customers’ evolving needs.”