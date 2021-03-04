ABB India partners Lila Poonawalla Foundation to empower women in technology

ABB India has partnered with Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF) on a merit-cum-need based scholarship programme for meritorious girls from economically-challenged backgrounds, to give them an opportunity to realise their dreams in the field of technology.

Through this programme, ABB will support higher education and skill development for 100 girls, selected by Lila Poonawalla Foundation, every year. The selected candidates are provided the necessary support to pursue an engineering degree and develop core skills and competencies required to be future-ready, without having to worry about financial constraints.

This programme covers initiatives that go beyond academics in order to equip these girls with a well-rounded experience. One such enriching initiative is the ABB Volunteering programme, wherein ABB employees impart industry knowledge through well structuredsessions with these students.

Currently, 600 girl students cumulatively from the programme have been provided virtual training by ABB employees, for over 50 hours. Subject matter experts from ABB have contributed their time and experience to interact with the students, and introduce them to a range of topical subjects such as Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Industry 4.0, etc.

“It is indeed a proud moment for LPF to be able to award scholarships to academically strong girl students, who hail from economically challenged backgrounds. This partnership with our valued partner, ABB, will enable these girls to pursue their BE or BTech degree in the discipline of their choice and thus realise their dreams,” said Lila Poonawalla, Chairperson of the Foundation.

“Education and Skill enhancement has been one of the core areas for our local CSR initiatives. Our association with Lila Poonawalla Foundation for a holistic scholarship and skill building program is a small step towards enabling outstanding young girls to become the future leaders in technology and bring about a more equitable world,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Managing Director, ABB India.