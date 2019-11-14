ABB nets ₹79 crore profit in Q2, revenue surges 17%

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Led by the government’s electrification push, ABB reported a robust set of quarterly numbers. It posted a net profit of ₹79 crore in the September quarter, a 120 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year; it had reported a profit of ₹36 crore. Gains were driven by growth in orders in the September ended quarter.
It had clocked revenue of ₹1,746 crore, a 17 per cent rise when compared to ₹1,492 crore posted in the year-ago quarter. Orders also marked the quarter for smart cities in Ranchi and the ancient city of Ujjain for smart power distribution equipment like compact substations and ring main units. A steel major also placed a significant order on the electrification front.
Strong backlog, higher capacity utilization, revenue mix, support from services in the more substantial businesses helped sustained the momentum for the company. These numbers are only for continuing business as ABB has divested its Power Grids business in Q4 2018.
Total orders were at ₹1,606 crore, up 5 percent during the quarter and year-to-date orders were at ₹5,374 crore. Service orders were up 16 per cent YoY led by process improvement and production optimization initiatives when private capex continues to lag. We have sustained the growth momentum in orders, revenue and profitability in the quarter in mixed market conditions,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India. Analysts agreed. “ABB has delivered a steady performance in line with our estimates of ₹1,730 crore in profits that we expected,” said Arafat Saiyed, Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.
Operational EBITDA came in at ₹119 crore, strong growth when compared to ₹47 crore posted in the year-ago period.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...