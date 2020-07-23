ABB to execute automation and safety project for Deccan Fine Chemicals

ABB will execute the largest process automation and safety system projects in the agro-chemical sector for Deccan Fine Chemicals, to control over 100 reactors through the ABB Ability platform at its largest facility in India.

The company, in a release to exchanges, said mission critical automation and safety system controls over 100 reactors at the largest multi-product plant, at its SEZ facility in Tuni, Andhra Pradesh.

Deccan Fine Chemicals currently has three manufacturing sites, each consisting of highly automated production plants, labs, warehousing facilities and advanced effluent treatment facilities.

Enhancing productivity

The company is offering a solution designed for both high availability and high fault tolerance by positioning the primary and back-up critical controllers and servers at two separate locations. This design allows the system to flawlessly operate in case of irreparable failure at any one geographical location, according to ABB.

“The Indian agrochemical market is pegged to reach $6.3 billion by 2020 as per a report jointly commissioned by PwC and Assocham. Automation and other digital technologies have demonstrated an ability to deliver increased efficiency and thereby enhance productivity for the sector. Adoption of such digitalisation technologies can help agro-chemical companies accelerate their overall business, increase profit margins, and cater to the burgeoning demand. We are excited to be part of such a ground-breaking project and are looking forward to providing reliable solutions and infrastructure that will help Deccan Chemicals to optimise the productivity and efficiency of their operations”, said G Balaji, Head - Energy Industries, Industrial Automation, ABB India.

The solution also offers ABB Ability 800xA mobility, which empowers operators to monitor and operate the plant right in the process area by use of industrial tablets, connected through Wi-Fi. Also, the flexible recipe management solution (800xA batch) facilitates changing of the product manufacturing process seamlessly to cater to changing market demands, according to ABB.

“Although we already have all our manufacturing operations automated, this is our first project wherein we are bringing over 100 reactors on to a single connected platform to control our new manufacturing block. This intelligent automation and safety system with high availability will improve product quality, process efficiency and reduce downtime. We are keen to partner with ABB to drive process efficiencies in our manufacturing operations,” said Jagan Buddharaju, Chief Operating Officer, Deccan Fine Chemicals.