Absolute Barbecues expands footprint in Andhra

Absolute Barbecues has opened its 45th restaurant in the country at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

This is AB’s second outlet in the State, after Vizag.

Having started it’s operations in 2013, AB now has a presence across 19 cities in India. The company runs two restaurants in Dubai as well.

Ritam Mukherjee, Regional Head, South Operations of Absolute Barbecues, in a statement said, “We are very positive about the Telugu markets and are extremely optimistic. Pockets like Amaravati, Warangal, Nellore, Guntur are on our horizon for initiatives in the near future. We already have six restaurants in Hyderabad and two in Andhra Pradesh. In this financial year alone we will be adding 11 more restaurants across India, of which, couple of them will be in Hyderabad and one will be at Warangal in Telangana.”

Absolute Barbeques is known for its grill buffet concept with it’s unique ‘Wish Grill’ concept, where one can choose starters, exotic meats or vegetable according to individual taste.